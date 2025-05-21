3 things MI need to do right to beat DC in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai ft. Jasprit Bumrah 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) virtual knockout clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. Only a point separates these two sides in the standings, and a win for Hardik Pandya and co. could seal their progress, while ending DC's ambitions.

However, it is not as straightforward as it seems because the prospect of rain comes in as an unwelcome variable to this particular equation. With a washout unfortunately being a realistic outcome, it would take the playoffs race right till the very end.

Both MI and DC are scheduled to face PBKS away from home to wrap up the league stage. Amid requests to shift the contest elsewhere, and other factors, both teams would prefer to settle it on the ground as soon as possible.

On that note, let us take a look at the three things MI need to do right to beat DC in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai.

#1 Stick with Corbin Bosch over Mitchell Santner

MI are stuck with choosing between two overseas all-rounders for one spot in the playing XI to bring the balance. It is understood that Santner has recovered from his injury, and is available for selection. But, with a rain-curtailed game, a wet ball, and a local spinner already in Karn Sharma, Santner might be surplus in this case.

Instead, persisiting with Corbin Bosch, a seam bowling all-rounder capable of big hits, looks like a much better choice. The South African has been quite handy with his cameos and his gentle pace bowling.

Should there be a contest with reduced overs, MI will need as much power as possible in their already explosive batting arsenal, without compromising too much on their bowling. Bosch comes across as the right fit, offering that perfect balance.

#2 Tilak Varma should come to bat when the spinners are operating

MI's middle-order has been a dynamic one this season, with all three of Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma capable of batting anywhere from No.3 to No.5. In recent matches, the Indian left-handed batter has taken a backseat, featuring to bat in only three out of the last five outings, and facing just 14 deliveries in total.

His role becomes crucial when MI lose the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks during the business end of the campaign. With DC having a left-arm finger spinner and two wrist spinners in their bowling unit. Tilak Varma is the perfect antidote, on top of a spin-playing expert in Suryakumar Yadav.

It all boils down to when MI lose their first wicket. If a wicket falls early, Jacks is a better bet at No.3, as he can be up against pace bowling. Although that does not guarantee full access since DC are open to using spin prominently in the powerplay, through Axar Patel. But, it is still better off than Jacks facing Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam in tandem during the middle overs.

On the other hand, if MI begin well, and the need for the next batter to come is in after the powerplay. Jacks has to move down the order, as he already did in the reverse fixture against DC, with preference given to Suryakumar and Tilak against the spinners.

Will Jacks is not a very safe bet against spinners, especially considering he struggled against Rashid Khan in MI's recent clash. Although he scored 53 runs off 35 deliveries in total, he was not entirely comfortable against Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan. In that scenario, he came into bat at No.3, and it worked well for MI's batting innings as he got to take on the pacers.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah should bowl with the new ball and Ashwani should replace Chahar

Unless Trent Boult makes his around-the-wicket angle trick work against KL Rahul yet again in the first over, chances are that Jasprit Bumrah may have to take up the new ball duties. Firstly, DC's batting unit currently lives and dies with KL Rahul. His wicket upfront will be a massive box ticked for MI, and it makes sense for your best bowler to be tasked with it.

Secondly, both KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis have a formidable record against Deepak Chahar, who usually bowls with the new ball alongside Trent Boult. Rahul and du Plessis have a strike rate of 160 and 190, respectively, without losing their wickets even once.

The drawback behind this strategy is that Deepak Chahar may have to bowl outside of his comfort zone. He looked shaky while bowling in the death overs against GT, and in such cases where he does not have room to bowl with the new ball, it is better to bring in someone who can bowl with an older ball.

MI luckily have a perfect candidate in Ashwani Kumar, who can be the first bowling change in the powerplay, bowl in the middle overs, and the death, while also bringing versatility to the bowling attack with his left-arm angle.

