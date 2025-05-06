3 things MI need to do right to beat GT in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai ft. Battle against Gujarat's top 3

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. This match will be crucial for the playoff hopes of both sides. MI are in third place, with 14 points from 11 games. GT are just below them. They also have 14 points to their name, but have played one match less than Mumbai.

MI are on a superb six-match winning streak. In their previous encounter, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 100 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, Mumbai put up 217-2 on the board in their 20 overs. In the chase, RR were bowled out for 117 in 16.1 overs.

Shifting focus to Gujarat, they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first GT posted an impressive total of 224-6. They did well with the ball as well as SRH were held to 186-6 in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, we analyze three things Mumbai need to do right beat Gujarat in the contest.

#1 MI's bowlers cannot allow GT's top 3 to flourish

One of the major reasons behind Gujarat's impressive IPL 2025 campaign has been the performance of their top three batters. Sai Sudharsan has scored 504 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.40 and a strike rate of 154.12. Skipper Shubman Gill has 465 runs in 10 innings, with five fifties, while Jos Buttler has hammered 490 runs at a strike rate of 169.06.

The trio has starred in a number of wins for GT in IPL 2025. For Mumbai to get the better of GT on Tuesday, they cannot allow Gujarat's top three to flourish. If Mumbai's bowlers can pick up a couple of early wickets, the middle and lower order of Gujarat could be put under pressure. The likes of Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia haven't batted a lot in IPL 2025.

#2 Mumbai's batters need to continue their impressive form

Like GT, Mumbai's batting has also been in great form in IPL 2025. And here, it's not just about the top three. Openers Rohit Sharma (293) and Ryan Rickelton (334) have come up with a number of crucial contributions. Suryakumar Yadav has had an exceptional season. The right-handed batter has slammed 475 runs in 11 innings at an average of 67.85 and a strike rate of 172.72.

Looking at the performance of some of the other key batters, Tilak Varma has contributed 239 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 140.58. Skipper Hardik Pandya has hit 157 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 172.52, while Naman Dhir has also chipped in with 155 runs in seven innings. Mumbai will need to produce another solid performance with the willow against GT.

#3 MI need to tackle Prasidh Krishna smartly

Gujarat fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is the current Purple Cap holder, having claimed 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 15.36 and an economy rate of 7.48. After going wicketless in GT's opening IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad, he has been among the wickets in all the other matches.

While Gujarat and Mumbai clashed in the first half of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT beat MI by 36 runs. Prasidh was named Player of the Match for his excellent figures of 2-18. The right-arm pacer dismissed Suryakumar and Varma as Mumbai faltered in a chase of 197, ending on 160-6.

Mumbai will have to tackle the Prasidh challenge adeptly on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts cannot afford to give too many wickets to the in-form bowler. At the same time, Mumbai's batters cannot allow Prasidh to bowl an economical spell. How Mumbai deal with Prasidh's bowling could play a key role in determining the result of the crucial contest.

