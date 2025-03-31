3 things MI need to do right to beat KKR and register their first win of IPL 2025 ft. Will Jacks

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a horrendous start in IPL 2025. After going down to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai, the Gujarat Titans (GT) handed MI their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2025.

MI plays its second game in three days and will face the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in its first home game this season. KKR has won one and lost one game in IPL 2025.

MI, the only winless team in IPL 2025 and languishing at the top of the point table, will have to get back to winning ways in IPL 2025.

Here is a look at three things MI need to do right to beat KKR in Mumbai on March 31, 2025:

#1 Include Will Jacks in the playing XI

Mumbai Indians should look to play Will Jacks in their playing XI. (Image Source: Getty)

MI owners were excited to acquire the English all-rounder during the IPL 2025 auction. Jacks, an aggressive batter at the top of the order, is a handy off-spinner and was bagged by the franchise for a sum of ₹5.25 crore.

Jacks was a part of the playing XI in MI's first game against CSK in IPL 2025. He scored 11 runs from seven balls with two boundaries before he was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. He bowled four decent overs and picked up the wicket of Sam Curran.

Jacks was surprisingly left out for MI's second game against GT, and Mujeeb ur Rahman was drafted in the playing XI. Rahman was taken to the cleaners by the GT batters and conceded 28 runs in two overs.

Jacks could be a vital batter at the top of the order for MI. The management could consider opening the batting with the Englishman as he has a strike rate of almost 175 in nine IPL innings with the bat.

Apart from the bat, Jacks is a handy off-spinner and can roll his arm over as and when needed by the skipper.

#2 Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir to bat at number five and six, respectively, for MI

The MI batting line-up has enough fire-power to provide finishing touches to the innings. Skipper Hardik Pandya batted at No.6 in the encounter against GT. The all-rounder must get to face as many deliveries as possible going into the death overs, as he is an extremely dangerous batter at the back end of the innings.

With Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav set to bat at number three and four, respectively, it is imperative that Pandya bats at number five in this batting lineup.

Hardik Pandya should look to bat at number five for MI against KKR. (Image Source: Getty)

Naman Dhir has been one of the bright spots for MI in the past couple of seasons. He has batted at No.7 in both matches in IPL 2025 and has a strike rate of 152.17. The management could consider promoting Dhir to number six to give him before time at the crease.

Pandya and Dhir are vital cogs in MI's middle order, and if they bat a position higher that what they have been in IPL 2025, it could make a difference in the scoring rate especially in the death overs.

#3 Lay down a strong foundation in powerplay overs

MI have struggled in the powerplay overs in both matches of IPL 2025. The team lost three wickets and scored 52 runs against CSK. Against GT, MI scored just 48 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay overs.

Rohit Sharma could be crucial to MI's progress in the power-play overs. (Image Source: Getty)

MI should look to attack more in the power-play overs and play fearless cricket. Rohit Sharma has been an Advocate of playing attacking cricket in the power-play overs and guided India to a famous win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

If MI take advantage against the KKR pacers in the power-play overs, the pressure would be on the spinners in the middle-overs.

A good attacking start in the power-play overs could be the mantra for MI in the upcoming matches to get back to winning ways.

