3 things you might not know about Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe is one of the most well-known uncapped cricketers in India. The veteran leg-spinner made a name for himself with his excellent bowling performances for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL matches.

Tambe started his IPL career at the age of 41 in 2013 without much experience in domestic cricket. The Rajasthan Royals team management backed the leg-spinner and he repaid their faith by winning two Man of the Match awards for the team in IPL 2014.

The Maharashtra-based player won his first Man of the Match award against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014. He took a four-wicket haul against the Bengaluru-based franchise in a league game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. A few days later, he took a hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders and secured his second Man of the Match trophy.

After the Rajasthan Royals received a suspension in 2015, Tambe received contracts from Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he could not match his performances for RR. The Kolkata Knight Riders signed him in IPL 2020, but since he participated in overseas leagues, Tambe could not play for KKR that year.

During his long journey, Pravin Tambe saw many ups and downs. In this listicle, we look at the three things you need to know about his career.

#1 Pravin Tambe took a two-ball hat-trick in IPL 2014

Rajasthan Royals

Pravin Tambe you beauty! He has turned this match on its head. 6 wickets in 8 balls. Halla Bol! #RR HAT TRICK!

Pravin Tambe made history in IPL 2014 when he picked up three wickets off two balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, Tambe dismissed Manish Pandey stumped out off a wide ball.

He then dismissed Yusuf Pathan caught and bowled before trapping Ryan ten Doeschate in front of his stumps. Tambe's hat-trick helped the Rajasthan Royals defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

#2 He was the first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League

ICC

First over

Maiden wicket



Pravin Tambe, at 48, is writing a special story!



CPL debutFirst overMaiden wicketPravin Tambe, at 48, is writing a special story! CPL debut ✅First over ✅Maiden wicket ✅Pravin Tambe, at 48, is writing a special story!https://t.co/1o0sbkZF4l

Seven years after his IPL debut, Pravin Tambe became the first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League. Tambe represented the Trinbago Knight Riders and won the championship with the franchise.

While Tambe was not a regular fixture in the playing XI, he returned with three wickets in three matches for TKR. His economy rate was just four runs per over, whereas his bowling strike rate was 18.

#3 He took a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in a T10 match

Playing in the second season of the T10 League for the Sindhis, Tambe accounted for the wickets of Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen in the first over of the match against Kerala Knights. Morgan, Pollard and Allen lost their wickets off successive balls.

Later in the game, Tambe also rattled the stumps of wicket-keeper Upul Tharanga to complete his five-wicket haul in the match. Despite his five-wicket haul, the Kerala Knights scored 103 runs in their 10 overs.

Sindhis won the match riding on Shane Watson's fifty. Tambe was adjudged the Man of the Match for his dream spell of 5/15.

Edited by Parimal