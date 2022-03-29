3 things you need to know about Vini Raman, RCB star Glenn Maxwell's wife

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell got hitched to Vini Raman in Australia last week. The couple also got married in Indian style this week in Chennai.

Maxwell had been planning his wedding for a long time. He got engaged to Vini on March 13, 2020 in a traditional Indian ceremony. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple could not plan their grand wedding. Finally, two years after their engagement, Maxwell and Vini tied the knot.

Glenn Maxwell is widely known as one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket at the moment. He can score runs quickly for his teams and also chip in with some crucial wickets in the middle.

Due to his wedding, Maxwell missed the tour of Pakistan and some games of IPL 2022 as well. He is expected to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad soon and play under Faf du Plessis' captaincy for the first time in his IPL career.

While Maxwell is a very popular cricketer globally, his wife Vini Raman is a Melbourne-based pharmacist. On that note, we will take a look at three things that you need to know about Maxwell's wife.

#1 Vini Raman has a south Indian background

The reason why Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman got married in Indian style in Chennai this week is because of the latter's south Indian background.

While Vini was born in Australia, her parents are from south India. They later moved to Melbourne, the city where Vini was born and brought up.

#2 Vini Raman loves watching cricket live at the stadiums

Quite a few better halves of cricketers have over the years admitted to having no interest in their husbands' profession. Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech once famously said that she did not care much when her husband smashed six sixes in an over during the T20 World Cup.

But Vini Raman is an avid cricket fan. Visiting the stadium and watching live cricket is one of her favorite activities. It should not be a surprise if fans spot her cheering for her husband during a Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022. Apart from watching cricket, she also likes swimming and traveling.

#3 She met Glenn Maxwell at a Melbourne Stars event

Raman was a huge cricket fan even before she met Glenn Maxwell. While they have not officially revealed the details of their first meeting, it is believed that they met at a Melbourne Stars event in 2017.

Since then, Vini and Maxwell's photos have regularly kept surfacing on social media. Rumors of their relationship were confirmed when they were spotted together hand-in-hand at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

Vini has become popular among cricket fans, with her Instagram followers getting doubled in the last one year. She had 70,900 Instagram followers in January last year. As of March 29, 2022, more than 151,000 users are currently following her on the photo-sharing site.

