3 things PBKS need to do right to beat MI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 ft. Arshdeep Singh 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The much-anticipated clash is set to take place on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS come into the game on the back of a demoralizing defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1, held on May 29 in Mullanpur. Shreyas Iyer’s side were bundled out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs and suffered an eight-wicket loss, with RCB chasing down the target with 60 balls to spare.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians booked their spot in Qualifier 2 with a clinical win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator on May 30, also in Mullanpur. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a commanding 81-run knock, guiding MI to a strong total of 228. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, kept their composure to secure a 20-run victory.

While Punjab may be reeling from their Qualifier 1 setback, they’ll take confidence from their league-stage win over MI, where they chased down 185 with seven wickets in hand in Jaipur. With several match-winners in their lineup, PBKS will be determined to bounce back and reach only their second IPL final.

On that note, here are three things PBKS must do right to overcome MI and keep their title hopes alive in IPL 2025.

3 things PBKS need to do right to beat MI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

#1 Punjab Kings’ top order must approach the new ball with caution

Punjab Kings’ opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have combined for 476 runs in 15 innings this season, boasting an average of 31.73 and an impressive strike rate of 162.45. Their partnership includes one fifty-run stand and one century stand. However, their recent form has dipped, with the pair managing just 72 runs in their last five outings, averaging 14.40 and striking at 118.03.

As PBKS prepare to face the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, the pressure will be on Priyansh and Prabhsimran to step up against an in-form bowling attack. Trent Boult, in particular, has been lethal in the powerplay, claiming nine wickets this season. If he strikes early again, PBKS risk exposing their middle order too soon — something that proved costly in the Qualifier 1 defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

To avoid a repeat, the PBKS openers must approach the new ball with caution, focus on shot selection, and play each delivery on merit. Both batters have the ability to clear the boundary with ease, but providing a steady and solid start will be key. A strong platform from the top order will allow PBKS to fully utilize their batting depth and go after the bowlers aggressively in the latter stages of the innings.

#2 Key battle: Arshdeep Singh vs Rohit Sharma

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma has hit form at the right time for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The 38-year-old has featured in 14 matches this season, amassing 410 runs at an average of 31.53 and an impressive strike rate of 150.18. He has notched up four fifties, including a crucial 81 off 50 balls in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT) — his best knock of the season.

For the Punjab Kings to strengthen their chances of reaching the final, removing Rohit early will be critical. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could be the key to the task. Rohit has shown vulnerability against left-arm seam this season, having been dismissed four times in 10 innings, managing an average of just 17.8 and a strike rate of 134.

Arshdeep has already dismissed Rohit once in the IPL and will be aiming to do it again in this high-stakes clash. Removing Rohit early could go a long way in disrupting MI’s momentum and putting PBKS in control during the powerplay.

#3 Bowl spinners to MI’s most valuable batter, Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been the cornerstone of the Mumbai Indians’ batting lineup in IPL 2025. The 34-year-old has delivered unmatched consistency, crossing the 25-run mark in all 15 matches this season. He has piled up 673 runs at a staggering average of 67.30 and an explosive strike rate of 167.83, including five half-centuries.

Known for his ability to dominate bowling attacks and shift momentum in a matter of overs, Suryakumar is a major threat PBKS must neutralize early. Spin could be the key. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is likely to return after missing the last three games due to a wrist injury, has a proven edge against the MI star, having dismissed him three times in the IPL, while restricting his strike rate to just 116.9.

PBKS may also look to exploit Suryakumar's struggles against left-arm spin. He has been dismissed four times by left-arm spinners in IPL 2025, making Harpreet Brar a tempting inclusion. The 29-year-old has claimed 10 wickets in eight matches and could play a crucial role as a strategic matchup option in Punjab’s bowling attack.

