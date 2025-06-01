IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

The IPL 2025 season is down to the final stages. The second qualifier will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

The winner of this game will move on to the final against RCB on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue. The losing team will end their campaign. In their last meeting during the league stage this season, MI scored a total of 184/7 while batting first. PBKS successfully chased the target in just 18.3 overs, winning by seven wickets.

Heading into the second qualifier, Punjab suffered a significant eight-wicket loss to RCB in the first qualifier. Conversely, Mumbai defended a total of 228, winning by 20 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator to advance to this match.

PBKS are striving for their first title, while MI has already claimed the trophy five times. With that in mind, here are three players who could take the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match.

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is their leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps from 14 innings at an average of 24.11 and an economy rate of 8.62 this season. He did not perform well in the first qualifier against RCB.

The left-arm quick bowled two overs, conceding 20 runs without claiming a wicket. In their previous encounter with MI during the league stage, Arshdeep delivered an impressive spell, finishing with figures of 2/28 from four overs, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir.

Against Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow at the top, who showed remarkable form in the last match, Arshdeep will have an essential role to play with the new ball in the powerplay. It will be crucial for him to strike early and provide breakthroughs.

2025 IPL: Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI quick Trent Boult is their leading wicket-taker this season. He has been outstanding with the ball, playing a vital role in their journey to the playoffs and the second qualifier. Boult has taken 21 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 22.80 and an economy rate of 8.92.

In the Eliminator against GT, Boult was expensive, conceding 56 runs from his four overs. However, he picked up two key wickets, Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford, which were significant blows in the context of the game.

Boult will need to take wickets in the powerplay against the likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Shreyas Iyer, who have shown consistent performance with the bat throughout the season.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Ace MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered once again in a crucial game, showcasing his importance and skill. Against GT in the first qualifier, Bumrah finished with figures of 1/27 from four overs at an economy rate of 6.8 and claimed the vital wicket of Washington Sundar, which was a turning point in the match.

Despite missing the initial games due to injury, he has been exceptional since his return, playing a key role in MI's turnaround this season. He is their second-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps from 11 games at an average of 15.33 and an economy rate of just 6.36.

Bumrah's significance is unmatched, and he will be expected to deliver yet another match-winning performance against PBKS.

