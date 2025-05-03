3 things RCB need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru ft. Keep Chennai’s top order in check

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 52 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. When the teams met in the first half of IPL 2025, RCB beat CSK by 50 runs to register a famous win.

Bengaluru are currently in third position in the points table, with 14 points from 10 matches. They have registered wins in four of their last five matches. In their previous clash, they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, DC were held to 162-8, a total RCB chased in 18.3 overs.

While Bengaluru would be looking to stay in firm contention for a place in the playoffs, CSK would be playing for pride. They have already been eliminated from the top four race. In their previous clash, Chennai suffered a four-wicket loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk. Batting first, they scored 190, a total PBKS chased down with two balls to spare.

CSK have a 21-12 lead over RCB in the head-to-head battle in the IPL. However, on current form Bengaluru will start as favorites for Saturday's clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the match, we look at three things Bengaluru need to do right to beat Chennai on Saturday.

#1 RCB must maintain the pressure on CSK's top order

One of the main reasons behind CSK's struggles in IPL 2025 has been the inability of their top order to fire. As a result, Chennai have got off to very poor starts in the powerlay. The early loss of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad due to injury hasn't helped the team's cause. In Chennai's previous match against PBKS as well, they lost three wickets for just 48 runs inside the powerplay.

RCB must look to maintain the pressure on CSK's top order, ensuring that they do not get off to a flying start. If Chennai get going in the powerplay, they have the middle and lower order batting to either post a big score or chase down a big one. Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis have played some impressive knocks, while Sam Curran hammered a brilliant 88 off 47 balls in the game against PBKS.

#2 Bengaluru must guard against early loss of wickets

While RCB's batting has been in excellent form, their batting has stumbled in a couple of matches that they have ended up losing in IPL 2025. Their first defeat of the season came against Gujarat Titans (GT) in home clash. In this match, they stumbled to 42-4 inside seven overs batting first and could never recover.

In the match against DC at the Chinnaswamy, they went from 61-0 to 125-7 and ended up posting 163-7. RCB's third loss came against Punjab in another home game. In this rain-shortened game, they lost four wickets for 32 runs inside the powerplay and eventually finished in 95-9 in 14 overs. If CSK can knock over the likes of Virat Kohli and a few others early, they could trouble Bengaluru.

#3 RCB batters must nullify CSK's spin threat

RCB's batters have been troubled by spin in the middle overs in the IPL 2025 matches that they have lost. In their loss against Punjab, they failed to launch a fight back as leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar claimed two wickets each. In their defeat against DC as well, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam stifled Bengaluru with two scalps each without conceding too many.

If we look at CSK's bowling attack, Afghanistan's left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad has been impressive, with 15 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 19.20 and an economy rate of 8.22. Chennai will look to Noor to deliver key strikes. Left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has not picked up a lot of wickets. CSK would hope that he can come to the party against Bengaluru on Saturday.

