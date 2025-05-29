3 things RCB need to do right to beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli

The 2025 IPL playoffs are set to commence with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans dreaming about an elusive title as they take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Unlike their previous few playoff appearances, RCB enter the upcoming round after finishing in the top two, thereby earning themselves two cracks to qualify for the final.

Ad

Yet, carrying so many painful memories from the past, RCB will look to take the easier route of defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1 and book their place in the grand finale. The task, however, is as challenging as it gets, considering their opponents' red-hot form during the league stages.

Shreyas Iyer's side finished atop the points table with 19 points in 14 outings. They will be just as hungry as RCB, having never won an IPL title and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The two teams split their two meetings in the league stage, with RCB upstaging PBKS in Mullanpur - the scene for Qualifier 1, in the second and latest matchup.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Does that guarantee anything when the stakes are much higher? Probably not. However, the win could help RCB hold a psychological advantage apart from other aspects in the Punjab's lineup that they could exploit.

On that note, here are three things RCB must pull off to defeat a well-oiled PBKS machine and advance to a fourth IPL final.

# 1 Virat Kohli must continue his supreme run with the bat

Expand Tweet

Ad

So much of the IPL 2025 season has been about whether RCB legend Virat Kohli can break his title drought and lead the side to glory. The first step towards that for Kohli is continuing his red-hot batting form against PBKS.

If RCB relied heavily on the champion batter for their wins in the past, it has turned from heavily to solely this season. Kohli finished the league stages with 602 runs at an average of over 60 and a strike rate of 147.91 in 13 completed matches.

Ad

Yet, the key figure in his IPL 2025 numbers is the eight 50+ scores and how RCB has performed in those outings. Each of Kohli's eight half-centuries has resulted in RCB wins, with the batter scoring 30 in their lone win without a half-century from him.

The star right-hander averages an incredible 88.16 in the nine RCB wins this season at a strike rate of 147.35. Meanwhile, Kohli's average drops to a dismal 18.25 in their four losses, with a highest score of 43.

Ad

Hence, the message to RCB's talisman should be clear - 'Smash a half-century, and a final berth is imminent'.

# 2 Deny Arshdeep Singh early wickets

2Arshdeep Singh damaged RCB in Punjab's win over them earlier in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]

The first point in RCB's batting strategy must be playing out PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh's opening spell without damage. The 26-year-old has led the PBKS attack in IPL 2025 with 18 wickets at an average of 23 in 14 games.

Ad

Yet, the numbers mean very little to the importance of RCB protecting their wickets against Arshdeep. PBKS' second strike bowler, Marco Jansen, has left India for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and will not play Qualifier 1. With the uncertainty around Yuzvendra Chahal's injury and recovery in time, RCB could be at a decided advantage if they deny Arshdeep early strikes.

Furthermore, even as Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal pulled off a heist in their league stage finale against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RCB wore a top-heavy look with Kohli and Phil Salt opening and a suspect middle-order to follow. Arshdeep removed both openers early in the first meeting between the sides this season, resulting in RCB collapsing to 95/9 in a rain-reduced 14-over contest.

Ad

The PBKS pacer again removed Salt in their return meeting for just one, but Kohli held firm, leading RCB to a seven-wicket win, exposing PBKS' lack of penetration after Arshdeep. With a series of right-handers in their batting order, RCB must have wickets in hand to outduel the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Chahal, should the latter play.

Denying Arshdeep early wickets cannot be overstated if RCB are to win this pivotal Qualifier 1 against PBKS.

Ad

# 3 RCB must attack more than ever with the ball

Expand Tweet

Ad

T20 is predominantly a defensive format with the ball, as teams look to generate wickets by preventing run-scoring. However, RCB must discard that theory and look to pick up PBKS wickets at all times, even at the cost of a few extra runs.

Shreyas Iyer's side possess the deepest batting lineup in the competition, with the big-hitting Marcus Stoinis potentially coming in at No.7. Their batters are also in red-hot form, with three scoring 400+ in the league stage and two others scoring over 280 runs.

Ad

The bigger scare for RCB, apart from depth and form, is the impact of each of PBKS' batters from top to bottom. The top seven likely to play the RCB clash each have scored their runs at a strike rate of almost 150, with Shashank Singh's 149.47 being the lowest.

It makes RCB's task straightforward - 'When in doubt, look for ways to dismiss the batter rather than contain'.

In Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, RCB have two of the best new-ball bowlers. The duo must open the bowling and possibly bowl extended spells in the powerplay to dislodge the PBKS top order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More