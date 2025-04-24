3 things RCB need to do right to beat RR in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru ft. Battle against Jofra Archer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 42 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. RCB have had an impressive season so far, with five wins and three losses from eight matches. RR, on the other hand, have struggled, winning only two out of their eight games so far.

Ad

When the two sides clashed on April 13 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Bengaluru thumped Rajasthan by nine wickets. Bowling first, RCB did a good job to restrict RR to 173-4. Then then chased down the target with ease in 17.3 overs as Phil Salt (65 off 33), Virat Kohli (62* off 45) and Devdutt Padikkal (40* off 28) played impressive knocks.

Looking at the head-to-head battle, RCB and RR have chased 33 times in the IPL, with Bengaluru having a 16-14 lead. Three matches have ended in no result. Ahead of the clash between the two sides at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, we look at three things RCB need to do right to beat RR in match 42 of IPL 2025.

Ad

Trending

#1 RCB top-order needs to win the battle against Jofra Archer

Bengaluru's top-order has been in excellent form in IPL 2025. Kohli has smashed 322 runs in eight innings at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 140, with four half-centuries. His opening partner Salt has 213 runs at a strike rate of 178.99, while Padikkal has also chipped in with 180 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB will look to continue their impressive batting form at the top of the order. Their battle with RR fast bowler Jofra Archer could be a defining one in the game. Archer has claimed eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 34.62 and an economy rate of 9.38. He has the ability to strike early and if he gets a few quick wickets, the RR pacer could put Bengaluru on the back foot in the contest.

Ad

#2 Bengaluru bowlers must scuttle RR batters' aggression

Rajasthan's batting has not been in great form in IPL 2025 and skipper Sanju Samson's absence for Thursday's match will only make things tougher for them. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been among the few bright spots for them, with 307 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 139.54. However, the others like Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have been inconsistent.

Ad

Having said that, it's also true that RR's batters can be dangerous and blow opponents away if they find their rhythm. RCB's bowlers must thus ensure that RR's batters are not allowed to express themselves. Even if they get off to a flying start, spinners like Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma must look to keep them in check like they did in Bengaluru's previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

#3 RCB batters must guard against over-aggression

As mentioned earlier, Bengaluru batters, including skipper Rajat Patidar, have been in great form. However, there have been a couple of instances where over-aggression of their batters have resulted in batting collapses, eventually costing them the match. This is something that Bengaluru must guard against when they take on Rajasthan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB's first loss in IPL 2025 was registered against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In this match, they crumbled to 42-4 inside seven overs and ended up losing the game by eight wickets. Bengaluru's second defeat was against Delhi Capitals (DC), also in a home game. Here, they slipped from 61-0 to 125-7 and lost the match by six wickets.

Bengaluru's batting also faltered in the rain-shortened match against PBKS at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first in the 14 overs per side contest, they crumbled to 63-9. They ended up scoring 95 and lost the game by five wickets. All of Bengaluru's losses in IPL 2025 have come at home, with their batting faltering. They will need to get their act right with the willow to beat RR on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More