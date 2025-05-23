3 things RCB need to do right to beat SRH in IPL 2025 match ft. Yash Dayal 

Ad

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in action after 20 days in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a 'home' clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lined up in a different staging. Instead of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it will be the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow that hosts the clash between the Southern rivals on Friday, May 23.

Despite sitting in a rather lavish position on the points table, RCB are not without any troubles. Injuries and unavailability concerns have plagued the camp over the last two weeks, and the biggest question is whether RCB can pick up things from where they left off in the campaign.

Unbeaten away from home so far in six outings, the Rajat Patidar-led side have a serious shot at the top position after Gujarat Titans' (GT) recent wobble. However, SRH, eliminated from the playoffs, cannot be disregarded as a threat, given their match winners, and their recent win over LSG at the same venue.

On that note, let us take a look at three things RCB need to do right to beat SRH in the IPL 2025 match.

#1 Yash Dayal needs to have an extended spell in the powerplay in Josh Hazlewood's absence

RCB's pace bowling dynamics drastically change even if one of their three frontline names are taken out of the equation, and in this instance, it is Josh Hazlewood. With the Australian pacer yet to rejoin the squad, the franchise will have to plug the hole with Rasikh Dar for the time being, just like when they did in the season opener when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not available.

Since Rasikh Dar is largely suited to bowling in the back end of the innings, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs a new ball partner, Yash Dayal can step in, much like he has done previously this season. Dayal and Hazlewood have often shared the role of being the first bowling change over the course of the season.

SRH's batting largely hinges on Abhishek Sharma, who is SRH's leading run-scorer this season. The Orange Army relies on him for brisk starts and to take down bowlers and set up a foundation for the middle order. He has been on-and-off in doing that, but still a huge threat that could disrupt RCB's hopes, if he gets going.

Dayal has a brilliant record against the explosive left-arm opener, dismissing him twice in five T20 outings, albeit conceding 34 runs at a strike rate of 147.82.

#2 Krunal Pandya up the order might not be a bad bet

Another problem plaguing RCB is their void at No.3 after Devdutt Padikkal's season-ending injury. His left-handed trait and overall flair was integral in the entire RCB's batting setup and plan, and a cushion of sorts for Rajat Patidar at No.4.

RCB have several ways in which they can handle the No.3 situation for the SRH contest. They can either use Jacob Bethell for one last time, before he departs to join the England squad, or Padikkal's replacement, Mayank Agarwal, can come in as a like-for-like change in the batting order.

Another possible avenue is Rajat Patidar coming up to No.3, a role which he largely played in his breakthrough season. A left-field option is having Krunal Pandya higher up the order, if No.3 seems a tad too high for him, a role at No.4 might be ideal.

He has already proven he is capable of batting higher up the order during his match-winning innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Since RCB have a loaded lower middle-order in the form of Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd, there is license for Krunal to be promoted.

Him being the sole left-handed batting option in the entire unit makes him a vital cog in taking down SRH spinners like Zeeshan Ansari, Abhishek Sharma, or Harsh Dubey. Moreover, the all-rounder is vastly familiar with the conditions at the venue, having played for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for three years.

#3 Rajat Patidar must spend time at the crease

If there is a crack that needs to be sorted ahead of the playoffs for the high-flying RCB outfit, it is Rajat Patidar's form. The skipper began the tournament on a flying note, but his scores have taken a massive dip since then.

The right-handed batter has arguably been a bit rushed, getting caught between the top-order's aggression and the middle-order's potential for explosiveness. Amid all of this, he has not been able to play at the tempo he desires, and finds ideal for his game.

In his last five matches, he has faced only 55 deliveries in total. So now, coming back after a finger injury, he needs to spend some time at the crease, get a feel of things, and find his rhythm back ahead of the playoffs. An in-form Rajat Patidar might be the final piece in the puzzle for RCB, at least considering the batting side of things.

The clash against SRH might be the perfect avenue for Patidar to do just right. The Orange Army's bowling have not been potent for nearly all season, while the big boundary sizes should enable him to find gaps much easier and allow him to settle down. He also has the opportunity to face some spinners who are not quite high in confidence, and a good outing against them could ensure that Patidar finds his rhythm back.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More