3 things RCB need to do to win their clash vs SRH in IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will travel to the Uppal Stadium to face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a do-or-die encounter for the visitors in Match 41 of IPL 2024. With seven losses from eight games, Bengaluru will in all probability be knocked out of the playoffs race if they lose to Hyderabad.

The two teams played an extremely high-scoring game in the reverse fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. SRH scored 287/3, the highest team total in the history of T20 franchise cricket. RCB, in reply, came really close with 262/7, ending up losing the game by just 25 runs.

The game in Hyderabad has all the makings of yet another runfest, especially with the way SRH have been playing. However, here are three factors that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru can have a look at to ensure they avoid the hosts doing the double on them:

#1 Will Jacks to open

All-rounder Will Jacks showed glimpses of what he is capable of in RCB's heartbreaking loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game. He scored 55 runs off 32 balls, but what was more important was the impact he had in the powerplay when he walked out to bat in the third over.

Jacks has shown in T20 leagues around the world that his best position is at the top of the order. Just like Travis Head has for the SunRisers, Jacks has the ability to single-handedly demolish the opposition bowling attack and give the Royal Challengers the headstart they need.

#2 Entry-point for spin-hitters

The likes of Jacks and Cameron Green have been more adept to hit pace rather than spin and that is one area RCB will need to look at while countering the threat from Shahbaz Ahmed and wrist-spinner Mayank Markande.

The good thing for Bengaluru is that Rajat Patidar looks to be back at his best, especially with the way he tore into KKR spinners in the previous game. They also have Mahipal Lomror, who can tonk the spinners. The key for the visitors will be to get these entry points right to get the best out of their batting resources.

#3 Bowling combinations and plans

RCB tasted decent success to keep the dangerous Sunil Narine at bay during their previous game against KKR and will face a similar threat against SRH in the form of Travis Head. The left-hander already scored a stunning hundred when the two teams met in Bengaluru and is in stupendous form.

The visitors will need to ensure they try to rock Head early, either by frustrating him with dot balls or by trying to make him uncomfortable with short-pitched deliveries. Lockie Ferguson needs to be used as a middle-overs enforcer and Bengaluru need to find a way to bring in Vijaykumar Vyshak. Cutters into the pitch have been effective in Hyderabad and Vyshak would be extremely handy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback