3 things SRH need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 match ft. Abhishek Sharma

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the only meeting between the sides in IPL 2025 at Lucknow on Friday, May 23. After the high of last year, where they finished runners-up, SRH have been arguably the biggest disappointment this season.

Ad

Pat Cummins' side was picked by many to be one of the title contenders, yet they were among the first to be eliminated from the playoffs. SRH have won only four out of 12 matches (one No-Result) and are eighth on the points table.

Yet, they have finally shown glimpses of their best in the last two outings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While the former was washed out after the first innings when SRH were on course for a victory, they defeated LSG in their last encounter by chasing down 206 in just 18.2 overs.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As they look to finish the season on a high and build towards a comeback season next year, SRH will look to do a number on an in-form RCB unit. Rajat Patidar's Men are yet to lose a game away from home, and it is a tall order for SRH to break that winning streak.

Yet, there are some holes in the RCB ranks that SRH can exploit to make it back-to-back wins.

Ad

On that note, here are three things SRH must do to beat RCB in their penultimate IPL 2025 clash.

# 1 Abhishek Sharma must continue his newfound batting rhythm

The talented Abhishek Sharma seemed to be in a hurry in SRH's initial games of IPL 2025, trying to play to the galleries and his reputation from last year. However, 51 runs in his first five innings played a massive role in SRH's struggles this season.

Ad

Abhishek eventually broke out of his slump with a breathtaking 141 off 55 deliveries against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has since found the ideal tempo that fits more in the attacking route than the reckless one. His last two innings have been well-paced half-centuries, and continuing this newfound rhythm will be key for SRH to overhaul the RCB juggernaut.

Abhishek has been instrumental in SRH's four wins, with an average of 56 and a strike rate of over 254. Yet, in their seven losses, the average and strike rate drops to 21.28 and 140.56, respectively.

Ad

Thus, Abhishek surviving the new ball and playing at the right tempo before exploding will be crucial for SRH to upstage RCB.

# 2 The 'Get Virat Kohli, Get RCB' theme has never been louder

RCB's hopes of going far have hinged on ace batter Virat Kohli seemingly forever in the IPL. Yet, this season, the theme has become louder and clearer.

Ad

RCB have almost always gone as far as Kohli's willow has carried them in the ongoing IPL season. The champion batter has been in incredible overall form with 505 runs at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46 in 11 matches. Yet, the more striking numbers are those in RCB wins and losses.

Kohli averages a sensational 95 in eight RCB wins at a strike rate of over 144, including seven half-centuries. On the other hand, the average drops to a dismal 10 in their three defeats. So, the question is - how do SRH remove the Kohli threat early?

Ad

While skipper Pat Cummins has enjoyed success against him in the longer formats, he has never dismissed Kohli in T20s. Hence, SRH should consider bringing back out-of-form pacer Mohammed Shami in the 11.

Despite a woeful six wickets in nine matches at an average of over 56 and an economy of 11.23, Shami has found success against Kohli in past IPLs. The veteran pacer has dismissed the RCB legend five times, with the batter averaging under 22.

Ad

# 3 Deny RCB's bowlers wickets in the powerplay

RCB instantly felt veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood's absence in their last completed game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Despite winning by two runs, RCB conceded a massive 211 to a CSK batting unit searching for form.

While SRH's batting hasn't fired in unison all season, their caliber on paper cannot be disputed. With Travis Head expected to return to the XI, SRH's batting lineup could explode if they survive the initial burst from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal.

Ad

Their top three, Head, Abhishek, and Ishan Kishan, will have a bigger role than usual, considering RCB's reliance on left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and leggie Suyash Sharma.

Yet, for all these matchups and on-paper advantages to come to fruition, SRH must see off the first few overs in the powerplay before teeing off at full tilt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More