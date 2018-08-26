3 Things that Virat Kohli has improved on to become the best in the world

Akash Singhal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 691 // 26 Aug 2018, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3

If we talk about the best cricketers currently going around in world cricket, the discussion cannot be complete without Virat Kohli’s name coming up. Whether it is scoring quick and fast runs in T20 cricket, building an innings at a steady pace in ODI cricket or playing with great patience in Test Matches, Virat has mastered it all.

He is also one of the very few players to be captaining his national team in all formats of the game, and the success that India have achieved under his captaincy is unprecedented.

Virat had shown signs of greatness very early in his career, first by captaining the India U-19 team to the World Cup title, and then with some match-winning knocks for the senior team, but what has always stood out for him is the fact that he has never let his career come to a downfall.

While many could have argued a few years ago that he may not be able to continue his performance levels over the years, Virat has ensured that he has only got better in racking up some amazing numbers. Here is a look at three key factors which Virat has improved with time.

#1 Fitness: Becoming Leaner but Stronger

Kohli's fitness and strength have become better with time

Virat came into the Indian team as a chubby young kid, fondly called ‘Chiku’. Though he was never an overweight and was quite agile in the field, there was a scope to become leaner and stronger, and Virat has done precisely that to his body. This transformation is exactly the opposite of many Indian cricketers in the past, who have found it tough to maintain their fitness with age.

Such is Virat’s fitness level that even after a full day of batting or being on the field on a hot day in India, one rarely finds him looking drained or tired. Even youngsters like KL Rahul have gone on record to say that their captain’s fitness is an inspiration for everyone.

Virat has always been thinking about his fitness and had said at the start of 2018 that he wants to ensure that he remains fit even after turning 30. This factor has helped him a great deal in playing all matches for India along with the IPL, being the captain in every match.

1 / 3 NEXT