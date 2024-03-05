3 times a cricketer won hearts with his gesture for the ball boy ft. Colin Munro

Ball boys are vital cogs of a cricket match who make sure that they collect balls landing near them and hand them back to the fielders to help in the quick resumption of the game.

Despite playing such a vital role, these ball boys hardly get any respect from the cricketers for whom they slog in the heat. However, there have been several instances in which modest and selfless cricketers have shared many warm and wholesome moments with them.

In this listicle, we bring to you three occasions in which a cricketer won hearts with his gesture to the ball boys.

#1 Colin Munro

Colin Munro, who has been away from international cricket for some time, continues to ply his trade in various franchise T20 leagues across the world.

Munro made headlines on Monday for teaching a ball boy how to catch the ball during a PSL game after the latter missed one. A more touching moment came towards the end of the game when Peshawar's Arif Yaqoob hit a six in the same direction, but this time, the ball boy took the catch comfortably with Munro patrolling the deep.

The latter, overjoyed by seeing his most recent protege learning from his coaching, took him in his arms and hugged him with pure joy.

#2 Virat Kohli

India legend Virat Kohli too had a special moment with a ball boy in the 2023 edition of the IPL. The incident occurred at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the tie between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB had just completed their training session and Kohli was walking back to the dressing room when he was called by a ball boy who asked him for a bat. The former RCB skipper stopped to listen and then instructed a staff member to hand out an autographed bat to the boy. This video was seen going viral on social media.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is renowned for being a nice and polite man, was caught on camera sitting down with ball boys and chatting to them about cricket barely 30 minutes after Pakistan were handed a series defeat at home by England in December 2022.

This incident took place in Multan, when Rizwan, who is one of the poster boys of modern-day Pakistan cricket, sat down to talk to the ball boys. This was seen as an endearing move as it proved the cricketer to be humble and modest even in this day and age.

