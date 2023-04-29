3 times Gautam Gambhir's reactions became a talking point

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir's impassive reaction caught the eye of the fans during match 38 of IPL 2023, despite his team going bonkers against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to score 257/5 - the second-highest total in the league's history.

Since taking on the role of the LSG mentor, he seems to have adopted a very conservative, or rather "Gambhir" approach to expressing himself, which is quite the opposite from his playing days, when he used to wear his emotions on his heart.

Amidst all the carnage in Mohali on Friday, April 28, Gambhir and skipper KL Rahul were seen with a poker face in the 19th over of the innings, which amused fans.

It's not the first time that Gambhir's expressions have been the talking point in the IPL. In this article, let's take a look at three instances where Gautam Gambhir's unusual reactions caught the attention of fans.

3 times, Gautam Gambhir's expressions became the talking point in the IPL

#3. A cold look at KL Rahul, Eliminator, IPL 2022

Lucknow’s robust IPL 2022 campaign came to an end as they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens by 14 runs in a nail-biting clash.

As expected, there were celebrations going on in the RCB camp, while there was heartbreak in the LSG dugout.

However, fans took notice of a moment from the Lucknow camp when LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir stared at Rahul while the skipper looked away. After the match, the camera caught Gambhir and Rahul having a short chat, during which the former India opener did not look pleased.

It looked like Gambhir was having a hard talk with Rahul about the team's loss.

#2. Pumped-up Gambhir, Match 7, IPL 2022

After losing their first match against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans, the Super Giants were facing a stern challenge from four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Brabourne Stadium.

Chasing a huge total of 211, the match slipped out of LSG's grasp, with them needing 40 runs in 16 deliveries. But thanks to Evin Lewis' smashing 23-ball 55 and Ayush Badoni's cameo of 19 runs in just nine balls in the final overs, they chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Everyone in the LSG camp was thrilled with the win over CSK, but their mentor, Gautam Gambhir, was seen roaring in joy as Badoni hit the winning runs. His aggressive fist-pumping showcased his emotions and the moment exemplified his passion for cricket.

#1. "Finger on Lips" celebration, Match 15, IPL 2023

In one of the most iconic matches in IPL history, which witnessed many twists and turns from start to finish, LSG defeated RCB after chasing down a target of 213 runs on the last ball of the match. Blistering knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis guided the Super Giants to an improbable win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The loss broke the hearts of thousands of passionate RCB supporters who were cheering for their team.

After LSG's sensational win, the members of the visiting team jumped for joy, but one clip that caught everyone’s attention was that of the team's mentor, Gautam Gambhir. The former Indian opener, who was super pumped up, put a finger on his lips to silence the RCB crowd, which didn't go well with the fans present at the Chinnaswamy at all.

