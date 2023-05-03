3 times Hardik Pandya couldn't complete a chase in the IPL

Hardik Pandya is currently leading the Gujarat Titans in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, trying to defend the title that the team won last year. Gujarat have been excellent this year as they are well placed at the top of the table and should comfortably make the play-offs.

Hardik has been a crucial cog in Gujarat's system as he has been for the Indian team and also for the Mumbai Indians in the past. He started off as a finisher but has now become a reliable player who can play longer innings. Over the last year or so, his stock has skyrocketed because of the hard work that he has put in.

Hardik has been particularly good in run-chases, often guiding his team across the line. However, there have been occasions when he has failed to get the job done. On that note, here's a look at three occasions where Hardik Pandya failed to complete a chase in the IPL:

#1 vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hardik Pandya said - "I should have finished the game. I take full responsibility and ownership of this loss". Hardik Pandya said - "I should have finished the game. I take full responsibility and ownership of this loss". https://t.co/7aC6m5n3HM

In a recent game between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, the latter posted a total of 130 on the board. DC got off to a poor start as GT reduced them to 23-5 before Aman Khan, Axar Patel and Ripal Patel consolidated the innings. No one really gave the Capitals a chance as the Titans were the in-form team and Delhi were at the bottom of the points table.

However, DC started well to reduce the Titans to 32-4 with skipper Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar at the crease. Hardik played an anchor role as he tried to take the game deep. There were occasions when he tried to hit boundaries but just couldn't connect. Eventually, GT lost the game by five runs, with Hardik remaining unbeaten on 59 off 53 deliveries. Post the game, he acknowledged the fact that he should have finished the game off.

#2 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019

Hardik Pandya's 91 against KKR in 2019 effort went in vain

In a game between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2019, KKR batted first and posted a huge total of 232 on the board, thanks to sensational knocks by Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn and Andre Russell. Russell, in particular, was destructive as he smashed 80 off just 40 deliveries with the help of eight massive sixes.

MI got off to a terrible start in the second innings as they were reduced to 58-4 by their opponents. Hardik Pandya came out to bat at number six and played one of the best innings in the history of the cash-rich tournament. He scored 91 off just 34 deliveries to bring his side back into the game. He found no support at the other end and perished in the 18th over while trying to smack another maximum.

Hardik Pandya's dismissal helped KKR regain control and they eventually won the game by 34 runs. Still, it was a magnificent effort and one that will always be remembered by fans of the game.

#3 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

In a game between the Mumbai Indians and the now defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017, GL scored 153-9 in the first innings thanks to contributions by Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner and Andrew Tye. During the chase, MI's opener, Parthiv Patel, went all guns blazing even as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

Hardik Pandya came out to bat at number seven, with the team requiring 27 runs off 22 deliveries. He got four singles off the first four deliveries that he faced but was dismissed off the fifth ball. He tried to go for a big shot on the leg side but found Ishan Kishan, who took a simple catch. The game was eventually tied with MI winning it in the super over.

