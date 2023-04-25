3 times Indian Test players were picked on IPL form

Ajinkya Rahane has been handed a recall to India’s Test squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, set to start at the Oval on June 7. The decision was made by the BCCI’s senior selection committee during a meeting on Monday evening, where it was noted that injuries to Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Rajat Patidar had left gaps in the team.

Rahane, who has not scored a century since the Boxing Day Test against Australia in December 2020, was dropped from the squad after India’s tour to South Africa in 2021/22. However, he is having a sensational season in the IPL and this could have played a part in his recall.

Here, we take a look at the three players who made it to the Indian Test side based on their IPL form:

#3 R Ashwin

R Ashwin was sensational for CSK in IPL

R Ashwin is now an intrinsic member of the Indian Test side, but the off-spinner made it to the team after being a prolific wicket-taker in the IPL. Ashwin was CSK’s lead spinner and led the way in 2010 and 2011. He picked up 13 wickets in 2010 and continued his impressive form in 2011 where he ended with 20 wickets in 16 matches.

He was included for the Test series against West Indies in 2011 and made an immediate splash. On pitches that assisted spinners, Ashwin ended with nine wickets in a match. He has since gone on to become one of India’s greatest match-winners with the ball – especially in home conditions.

#2 Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma got a shock Test debut after impressing in IPL

Karn Sharma was given a shock Test debut against Australia in Adelaide back in 2014. He was a regular in IPL sides and was quite consistent for Railways as well. However, his consistent line and lengths and economical spells coaxed Virat Kohli to hand him a Test debut.

It was not an entirely good debut for the leggie. He bowled 49 overs in that match and was able to pick up just four wickets. He conceded 238 runs and never quite looked like a Test bowler as the Australian team piled on the runs.

This match is best known for Virat Kohli leading India for the first time in Tests, slamming centuries in both the innings. India fell short by 48 runs and Karn has not yet got a second Test match.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has been superb for CSK in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane was given a long rope in Test cricket. He led India to a memorable triumph in Australia, and his last Test century came in Melbourne. However, a string of low scores and a loss of confidence saw the selectors drop him from the Test squad.

Rahane went back to first-class cricket and showed glimpses of returning to form. He was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023 and has since shown another string in his armor.

Rahane turned up for CSK after scoring 634 runs for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, hitting two centuries, including a double hundred, in seven matches. He has been in sensational form for CSK, scoring 209 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 199 so far.

