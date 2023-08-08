3 times a Jos Buttler run-out made headlines 

Jos Buttler's recent run-out in the 10th match of The Hundred between Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix grabbed the headlines.

Buttler drove a slower ball from Benny Howell to extra cover, where Moeen Ali dived to stop the ball and fired a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The wicketkeeper-batter made a full-length dive and at first glance, it seemed like he made it to the crease successfully.

But the third umpire looked at the first replay and adjudged him out as his bat was in the air when the bails were dislodged. Buttler's bat had crossed the crease but it bounced exactly when the bails were broken.

Jos Buttler was not satisfied with the decision and had a chat with umpire Hassan Adnan before walking off.

It wasn't the first time that Buttler was dismissed through run out in controversial circumstances. In this article, we will look at three such dismissals.

#3 Hitting the boundary ropes after getting dismissed, IPL 2023

Jos Buttler was having a sub-par IPL and wanted to score big in this IPL 2023 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. But his innings was cut short in the second over itself.

Buttler edged a Harshit Rana delivery to point and his partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, sensed an opportunity for a single. While the young Indian kept running, Buttler was caught ball-watching and started late for the run.

Andre Russell charged from deep point and hit a direct hit at the non-striker's end to run Buttler out for a three-ball duck. The Englishman was livid to the extent that he hit the boundary ropes on his way out, only to get penalized 10% of the match fee by the IPL Governing Council.

#2 Senanayake running out Buttler at the non-striker's end, 2014

In 2014, despite getting warned twice by Sri Lanka off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake, Buttler tried to gain an unfair advantage at the non-striker's end.

Senanayake ultimately decided to inflict the run-out, which didn't go down well, not only with Buttler or the England side but also with former English cricketers and the media, who criticized the incident.

Despite being legal, the dismissal was unfairly labeled as against the spirit of the game. Moreover, the fact that Senanayake was reported for a suspect bowling action just a day before the match only added to the controversy.

#1 Ashwin running out Buttler this time at the non-striker's end, IPL 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second bowler to run Buttler out for backing up too much during an IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Ashwin noticed that the wicketkeeper-batter was advancing out of his crease before he had released the ball, so he removed the bails before lodging an appeal.

The review went upstairs and the third umpire confirmed Buttler's fate on the big screen.