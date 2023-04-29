One of the most brutal strikers in the game, Marcus Stoinis is a much sought-after player in the shortest format. The Australian all-rounder is an integral part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by KL Rahul. Before joining LSG, he was a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and was one of the franchise's key players.

Overall, Stoinis has featured in 75 IPL games since making his debut with the Kings XI Punjab (now the Punjab Kings) back in 2016. He has an average of 26.79 along with a strike rate of 140.09, which is brilliant considering that he usually gets to face only a few deliveries.

While he has performed well against most sides, Stoinis has particularly been a pain for his former franchise, Punjab, against whom he has delivered on several occasions.

On that note, here's a look at instances where Stoinis tormented PBKS with the bat:

3 times Marcus Stoinis tormented PBKS with the bat

#1. Mohali, 2023

Marcus Stoinis' most recent game against PBKS on Friday, April 28, saw him shine with the bat and even pick up a wicket.

PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first and LSG responded by scoring the second highest total in the history of the IPL, posting 257/5. At the heart of LSG's brilliant innings was the Australian, who contributed 72 runs to the total. His runs came at a wonderful strike-rate of 180 which further highlights his impact.

In the second innings, he was given the new ball and made it count, picking up the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. His all-round efforts earned him the man-of-the-match award.

#2. Dubai, 2020

Marcus Stoinis in action for the Delhi Capitals, his former franchise

DC won the toss and batted first against PBKS in their IPL 2020 game at the Dubai International Stadium, scoring 157 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their designated 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis once again starred with the bat, smashing 53 runs off just 21 deliveries at a stunning strike-rate of 252.38.

Stoinis came out to bat with DC at 86-4 in 14 overs, turning the tide for his side with some signature lusty blows. His innings also gave DC the momentum ahead of the second innings.

In the second innings, Pubjab got off to a poor start, but Mayank Agarwal played a special innings, scoring 89 runs to get his side close to the finish line. Stoinis was at it again as he picked up two wickets in the final over, including that of Agarwal to help DC tie the scores. DC won the game in the super over and Stoinis was quite deservingly adjudged the player-of-the-match.

#3. Mumbai, 2021

Marcus Stoinis rose to the occasion once again against PBKS in an IPL 2021 game in Mumbai. Punjab batted first and compiled a score of 195, courtesy of valiant efforts from Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan.

In the second innings, DC got off to a good start as their openers, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, shared a 59-run stand for the first wicket. Stoinis came out to bat in the 15th over with Delhi needing 44 from their last five overs.

He played a terrific cameo of 27 runs from 13 balls at a strike-rate of 207.69 to take his side home in the 19th over itself. Stoinis' brilliant contribution ensured that the game did not go down to the wire.

Poll : 0 votes