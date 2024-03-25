3 times MI lost a run chase from a winning position in the IPL ft. 2024 vs GT

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have seen ebbs and troughs over their journey since the 2008 season.

From close finishes to dominating victories and shattering losses, MI have seen it all in the cash-rich league. With the presence of players like Rohit Sharma, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai has built a huge fanbase over the years.

When it comes to the slog overs, the pair of Pollard-Pandya were sensational in the past with their ball-striking to help MI win the game from the jaws of defeat. However, things have not always gone in favor of MI, who have lost the plot mid-way through the game to give away an improbable victory for the opposition.

On that note, let's look at three instances of MI losing a run chase from a winning position:

#3 MI vs SRH, IPL 2018

Mumbai Indians sustained a shocking loss in Match 23 of the IPL 2018 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting first, SRH were bundled out for 118, with Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, and Mayank Markande picking two wickets each.

In response, MI lost the wickets of Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma early and were reduced to 21/3. Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Krunal Pandya (24) got the team back on track with their sensible approach to the innings.

Their dismissals, however, triggered a batting collapse as Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard fell for single-digit scores. In the end, MI were all-out for 87, with Siddarth Kaul picking up three while Rashid Khan and Basil Thampi took two wickets each for SRH.

#2 MI vs LSG, IPL 2023

Match 23 of IPL 2023 saw Mumbai Indians squaring off with Lucknow Super Giants. Initially, Rohit's decision to field went in their favor, as LSG were reduced to 35/3.

The pair of Krunal Pandya (49) and Marcus Stoinis (89*) then used their experience well to put MI bowlers under pressure. As a result, LSG compiled a total of 177 on the board. In response, Mumbai started off in grand fashion, with Rohit (59) and Ishan (37) stitching together a 90-run stand in less than 10 overs.

However, the rest of the batters like Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera couldn't quite continue the momentum. With 30 runs needed off the last two overs, Tim David slammed two sixes while Naveen-ul-Haq conceded extras to make it 11 off the last over.

Mohsin Khan held his nerve to defend 11 runs against the hard hitters like David and Cameron Green.

#1 MI vs GT, IPL 2024

The most recent encounter where MI could not seal an easy victory was against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. Batting first, Titans posted a below-par score of 168 on a belter of a surface like Ahmedabad. Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief for MI with three scalps.

MI got off to a good start, as Dewald Brevis (46) and Rohit Sharma (43) led the charge for the team. With 43 needed off the last five overs and seven wickets in hand, Mumbai were the clear favorites to clinch a victory.

However, the 16th over by Mohit Sharma turned the game in the Titans' favor, as he gave away only four runs and dismissed Brevis. Tim David and Tilak Varma couldn't get going, which resulted in MI needing 19 off 6.

Expand Tweet

Skipper Hardik Pandya slammed a six and a four on the first two deliveries of the penultimate over. However, Umesh Yadav delivered an accurate bouncer to get rid of Pandya and Piyush Chawla in consecutive deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah could only take a single on the fifth ball, followed by Shams Mulani also running for a single. As a result, GT won the game by six runs.