3 times MS Dhoni's tactics helped CSK defeat MI

Tactical shrewdness and MS Dhoni are synonyms. There have been many instances, not only in the IPL but in international cricket, where the veteran keeper-batter has proved his mettle in captaincy.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has been an inspirational leader for his team, helping them win four IPL trophies.

The storied rivalry between CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) is a well-known one. Both teams are fierce competitors, having won nine IPL titles between them.

When the two teams meet, what we witness is a tussle between tactics. Both try to get one step ahead of the other.

On that note, we will look back at the CSK-MI matches where MS Dhoni turned the game on its head with his tactical brilliance.

#3 The redemption of Ajinkya Rahane

With a plethora of top-order batters already in the team, it seemed like Ajinkya Rahane would not make it to the playing XI and was bought by CSK as a backup.

But in IPL 2023, playing against MI, MS Dhoni sprung a surprise by including Rahane into the XI to bat at No. 3, a position he seldomly batted in his IPL career.

The move worked like a charm as Rahane blasted MI bowlers to all parts of the ground and completed a 19-ball half century, thus winning the game for CSK inside the 19th over.

#2 Rohit Sharma succumbing to MS Dhoni's plan

It was MS Dhoni who planned a perfect dismissal for MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the 49th match of IPL 2023.

Rohit, who demoted himself to bat at No. 3 at Chepauk, had to come to the crease early after the move of pushing Cameron Green in the opening position backfired.

The under-firing MI skipper was not looking comfortable at all in the middle and was stepping out from his crease to not only get settled but also to disturb Deepak Chahar.

MS Dhoni decided to walk up onto the stumps in a bid to prevent Rohit from coming down the track against the swing bowler. He then placed fielders at backward point, short third, and slip.

The move paid dividends as Rohit attempted to play a lap shot over short fine leg off Chahar's slower good length delivery but mistimed it, resulting in the ball taking the outside edge, clipping his thumb, and lobbing towards the gully region.

Ravindra Jadeja, stationed at the backward point, ran in comfortably and completed the catch.

#1 Pollard's straight ploy

In the 2010 IPL final, MS Dhoni came up with an indifferent ploy for the first time against Kieron Pollard. The skipper rolled up a straighter mid-off fielder in Matthew Hayden for Albie Morkel.

Pollard, who was threatening to take MI to an unlikely win, instantly slammed a fuller delivery to Hayden, who took an excellent catch at the edge of the circle.

Dhoni also applied this same strategy against Pollard in 2022 when he asked for a straight-hit fielder in Shivam Dube between long on and long off in the 17th over off Maheesh Theekshana.

The off-spinner bowled slower through the air to invite Pollard to attack him in the straight, and the Caribbean ace fell for the bait instantly and lofted the ball down the ground to Dube, who held on to a straightforward catch at the boundary.

On both occasions, Pollard's wicket proved to be the turning point of the match, as CSK managed to beat the five-time champions both times.

