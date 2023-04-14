3 times Rahul Tewatia tormented PBKS with the bat

The game between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings last night (April 13) went down to the wire with the former eventually managing to end up on the right side of the result.

Batting first, PBKS scored 153 runs, led by decent contributions from a few of their batters. In response, Gujarat were in a great position at one point in time but a few errors took the match deep.

The Titans won the game off the penultimate delivery, thanks to the heroics of Rahul Tewatia, who according to Shubman Gill has a love story with PBKS.

Here, we look at three instances where Tewatia tormented PBKS with the bat.

#1 Mohali, 2023

The first and last occasion was last night. GT required 6 runs off 4 deliveries when Tewatia arrived at the crease. Sam Curran was bowling a brilliant final over and it seemed like PBKS would sneak past the Titans.

Requiring 4 off 2 balls, Tewatia shattered the hopes of the home team, smashing a boundary to finish the game. He scooped a length delivery which went over short fine leg for four.

#2 Mumbai, 2022

PBKS batted first and scored 189 runs thanks to the brilliance of Liam Livingstone, who smashed a 27 ball 64. The game was also a close one as it went down to the last over.

GT needed 19 runs of the last over which came down to 12 from 2 balls. Rahul Tewatia was the guy on strike and he did the impossible. He smacked Odean Smith for two sixes and what stood out was his composure. There was no sign of any nervousness at all

#3 Sharjah, 2020

In a game between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings back in 2020, PBKS scored 223 in their 20 overs riding on a fine century by Mayank Agarwal. Rahul Tewatia, who was then a part of the Royals, came out to bat with his team at 100-2.

They were in a pretty good position but Tewatia was playing a poor innings as he scored only 14 runs off the first 21 balls that he faced. The game was over but Tewatia turned it around in remarkable fashion to orchestrate a terrific win for his side.

Rahul Tewatia smashed 5 sixes off a Sheldon Cottrell over to ensure RR won the game with three balls to spare.

