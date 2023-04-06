3 times Ravichandran Ashwin pulled out of a run out at the non-striker's end

Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL over the years. He has picked up 159 wickets in 186 matches at an economy rate of just 6.96. The 36-year-old is the fifth highest wicket-taker of all time in the tournament.

Ashwin is one of the more intelligent and street-smart cricketers in the world. The off-spinner's stance regarding run-outs at the non-striker's end is very clear. He does not shy away from running out the batters if they're too far out of the crease.

However, Ashwin sometimes warns the batters before going ahead with the run-out. We look at the 3 times Ashwin pulled out of a run out at the non-striker's end.

#1 RR v PBKS, IPL 2023

PBKS beat RR by five runs in what was yet another exciting game at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan's (unbeaten 86 off 56) knocks ensured Punjab put on 197/4 in the first innings. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 4/30 in 4 overs.

Ashwin stopped in the middle of the fourth delivery of the seventh over, as he noticed Dhawan was out of the crease. However, the PBKS captain put his bat in the crease just in time.

#2 India vs South Africa, T20 WC 2022

South Africa beat India by five wickets and two balls to spare in what was a low-scoring thriller. India could only score 133/9 in the first innings, despite a masterclass from Suryakumar Yadav (68 off 40 balls). Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers as he took 4/29 in his four overs spell.

In response, South Africa were also struggling at 24/3. David Miller (59* off 46 balls) and Aiden Markram (52 off 41 balls) put on a match-winning partnership of 76 runs during the chase. In the second-last ball of the 18th over during South Africa's run-chase, Miller dragged his bat out of the crease while trying to back up. Ashwin, however, decided against running out Miller.

#3 DC v RCB, IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 57 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Stoinis, Shaw, and Pant played impactful knocks against an in-form RCB bowling lineup. They managed to score 196/4 in the first innings.

RCB just could not get going in the run-chase. The Delhi Capitals bowled kept it tight and did not allow any batters to break the shackles. Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals coach, had earlier warned Ashwin, who was playing for DC at the time, against using the mode of dismissal. But the off-spinner said that Ponting wanted him to run Finch out as he had "gone too far down."

Ashwin said (via Wisden):

“I stopped and thought for a second (whether to run him out or not) but he was still outside, just staring at me and didn’t come into the crease. He’s been a good friend since KXIP days. He’s a very nice guy, a lot of times we have sat together in the evenings and passed time. So I let it slide as a final warning."

