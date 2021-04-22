IPL 2021, RCB vs RR: 3 times when RCB drubbed RR in the IPL

There's little to choose between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) when it comes to their head-to-head record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams are tied at 10 wins apiece.

With history not being biased in favour of either team in this particular matchup, their clash in Mumbai on Thursday generates excitement among the fans. However, when it comes to this season alone, the two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the table.

RCB are second from top having found their rhythm early in the tournament and winning all their 3 matches, while RR are second from bottom with only two points to their credit.

With the majority of IPL matches going down to the wire, it is of little surprise that these two teams have had their fair share against each other.

Even a no-result game between the two sides played in Bengaluru in IPL 2019 produced a nail-biter. RCB batted first and scored 62/7 off their five overs in a rain-affected contest. RR were 41/1 in 3.2 overs when the rain returned and the match was suspended.

However, there have also been many one-sided clashes between RR and RCB. on a number of occasions.

Let's take a look at 3 such instances where Bangalore resoundingly defeated Rajasthan.

1. IPL 2015: RCB beat RR by 9 wickets at Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli was clinical for RCB through the season| Source:BCCI

While this contest from 2015 isn't the only 9-wicket win for RCB against RR, the surrounding context makes it larger than the rest.

RR had won five games in a row before dropping points in a tied match against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). RCB, on the other hand, had lost their three preceding matches.

In this match, RCB won the toss and elected to field first.

Mitchell Starc provided late breakthroughs for RCB| Source:BCCI

Rajasthan got off to a decent start but lost their way after Harshal Patel trapped Ajinkya Rahana leg-before wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal and Iqbal Abdulla contained RR in the middle overs. Later, Mitchell Starc and Harshal Patel returned to take the life out of Rajasthan's batting.

Rajasthan scored 11 runs and lost 4 wickets in their final 18 deliveries. They ended with a total of 130. The run-chase was a fairly standard affair. Virat Kohli hit 62 off 46, while AB De Villiers scored a blistering 47 off 34. The target was achieved in 16.1 overs.

2. IPL 2010: RCB rout RR by 10 wickets at Bengaluru

RCB players ecstatic after Praveen Kumar's hat-trick against RR| Source:PTI

The 2008 champions and 2009 finalists met in the 10th game of IPL 2010. It was still early days in the tournament but Rajasthan hadn't gotten off to the best start. Coming into this game, they had lost their opening two matches. On the other hand, RCB lost their first but won the second.

Anil Kumble won the toss for RCB and put Rajasthan in to bat. Being watchful against Praveen Kumar and Dale Steyn, RR began slowly. Jacques Kallis and Anil Kumble provided early strikes for RCB. Later, Praveen Kumar returned to dent the RR effort further with his hat-trick. Rajasthan were all out for 92.

Jacques Kallis remained unbeaten till the end against RR Source:PTI

Jacques Kallis opened with Manish Pandey and saw through a smooth chase in 10.4 overs. The South African allrounder was chosen as the player of the match for his all-round effort.

3. IPL 2009: RCB crush RR by 75 runs in a low-scoring encounter at Cape Town

RCB were at their best against RR in Cape Town

This was the opening game for either team in IPL 2009 and both sides wanted to create a strong first impression. RCB won the toss and decided to bat first.

The decision seemed to be the worst when RCB lost two wickets in the first three balls of the innings.

Dimitri Mascarenhas celebrates Robin Uthappa's wicket

Dimitri Mascarenhas, Munaf Patel and Shane Warne ran through the entire batting line-up. Only Rahul Dravid stood tall with his 66 as RCB ended with 133/8.

Rajasthan Royals soon found themselves in a spot of bother as Praveen Kumar dismissed Swapnil Asnodkar and Graeme Smith early on. Jesse Ryder got through the middle order. Things appeared grim for Rajasthan at 28/5.

RCB celebrate the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja

Rajasthan had eventually steadied the ship at 47/5. Enter Anil Kumble. The Indian legend turned it to 58/10 in the space of 25 balls. He finished with figures of 5/5, which remain the fourth best bowling effort in IPL history. The massive defeat signaled a bleak season that lay ahead for the Rajasthan Royals.