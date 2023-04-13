3 times RR's experiment with Ravichandran Ashwin paid off

Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the key proponents responsible for the success of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) since last year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The senior spinner played a key role as they reached the IPL 2022 final for the first time since their maiden title in 2008.

RR under head coach Kumar Sangakkara managed to assemble one of the most balanced squads in the IPL mega auction in 2022, having all bases covered. But the lack of a specialist all-rounder or matchup prompted them to utilize Ashwin's batting potential more often than not.

Ashwin has been used as a floater in the powerful batting line-up and has batted at almost all possible positions in the top 7. Rajasthan have used him tactically to arrest collapses, to maintain the left-right combination, and for quick-fire cameos. The experienced all-rounder has delivered on most occasions.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances where RR's experiment with Ravichandran Ashwin paid off.

#3 50 (38) vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022

After losing in-form Jos Buttler cheaply, RR decided to elongate their batting as they went with five specialist bowlers and sent Ravichandran Ashwin to maximize the powerplay.

The pinch-hitter obligated the promotion with both hands and started playing his shots all around the park. Devdutt Padikkal supported him well, and the duo shared a half-century partnership, which brought the Royals back on track after being jolted early.

Ashwin particularly took a liking to Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur, plundering them to register his maiden IPL half-century. His knock of 50 (38) helped RR post a challenging total of 160/6 against the Delhi Capitals.

Mitchell Marsh's 89 helped the Capitals chase the total in the 19th over, but Rajasthan's decision to promote Ravichandran Ashwin did pay off.

#2 40 (23) vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022

Many eyebrows were raised and questions were asked when Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted to bat up the order for an all-important clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022.

CSK had nothing to lose as they were already out of the tournament. RR, meanwhile, had everything to gain as a win in this match would ensure that they finished in the top two and would get two chances to make it to the final.

Chasing a tricky 151-run target on a surface that was gripping and had something in it for the bowlers, Rajasthan was reeling at 76/3 in the 12th over.

They decided to punt on Ashwin to provide an impetus to the innings with some quick-fire runs and bring the run rate under control.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer, despite wickets falling at the other end, kept playing his shots. He specifically targeted Matheesha Pathirana and Prashant Solanki, and in doing so, helped his team cross the line with a quickfire 40 off 23 balls.

#3 30 (22) vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023

When Rajasthan lost two quick wickets after Paddikal and Buttler resuscitated the innings, they again decided to promote Ravichandran Ashwin to arrest the collapse.

The experienced all-rounder initially took his time but slowly started teeing off and stitching together a 47-run partnership with Buttler. It laid the foundation for the upcoming batter in Shimron Hetmyer to launch the attack on the CSK bowlers in death overs.

Ashwin's 30 off 22 balls proved to be decisive as RR won the last-ball thriller by three runs.

He also chipped in with two crucial wickets, giving away only 25 runs in his four overs, and was rightly given the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

