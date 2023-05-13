3 times Virat Kohli praised a player on his Instagram story in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli is the most-followed Asian on Instagram. More than 200 million users follow him on social media platforms, and almost a billion users engage with his posts as well.

Whenever Kohli posts a video or a photo on Instagram, the post touches 1,00,000 likes in a matter of a few minutes. Due to this reason, the star Indian cricketer charges hefty amounts for brand collaborations on Instagram.

While Virat Kohli majorly uses social media for brand endorsements and important moments of his life, he also takes out time to praise other athletes as well. Fans would have noticed how the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram story.

Similarly, Kohli posted Instagram stories for the following three cricketers as well after being impressed by their performances on the cricket field.

#1 Virat Kohli praises Yashasvi Jaiswal after his 98-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders

The Rajasthan Royals recently visited Kolkata for a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The Jaipur-based franchise recorded a comfortable nine-wicket win in that contest courtesy of an unbeaten 98* from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The left-handed batter launched an all-out assault on the Knight Riders right from the word 'go'. He scored 26 runs off the first over of the innings bowled by KKR skipper Nitish Rana.

Jaiswal raced to his half-century off just 13 deliveries, setting a new record for the fastest half-ton by any batter in IPL history. He fell two runs short of his century, but Jaiswal's 98 helped RR chase a 150-run target quite comfortably.

Reacting to Jaiswal's batting performance, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and wrote:

"Wow, this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent!"

K @KohliFanVerse yashasvi jaiswal replied only to Virat Kohli 🥶

The influence Kohli has on youngster is unreal yashasvi jaiswal replied only to Virat Kohli 🥶The influence Kohli has on youngster is unreal https://t.co/QCkC0aadNA

Jaiswal thanked the Royal Challengers Bangalore star for his praise and mentioned that it meant a lot to him.

#2 Virat Kohli lauded Wriddhiman Saha for his performance against Lucknow Super Giants

A few days ago, the Lucknow Super Giants played an away match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In that game, the Ahmedabad-based franchise destroyed the Super Giants by scoring 227/2 in 20 overs.

Opener Wriddhiman Saha got GT off to a flying start with a 43-ball 81. His innings consisted of 10 fours and four sixes. Saha has played a lot of Test cricket under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Reacting to Saha's brilliant knock against LSG, Kohli wrote on his Instagram story:

"What a player!! @wriddhi".

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli appreciating W Saha's batting. He said "W Saha, What a player". Virat Kohli appreciating W Saha's batting. He said "W Saha, What a player". https://t.co/jBKqrFhH12

#3 Virat Kohli appreciated Rashid Khan's fielding

It seems like Virat followed the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans quite closely. During the second innings of that match, Rashid Khan took a magnificent catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers.

Many fans felt that it was the best catch of the season. Reacting to Rashid Khan's catch, Kohli wrote on his Instagram story:

"One of the best catches I've ever seen. Brilliant @rashid.khan19."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rashid Khan's latest Instagram story, he thanked to Virat Kohli. Rashid Khan's latest Instagram story, he thanked to Virat Kohli. https://t.co/H1Bn73CtFV

Rashid Khan reposted the story from Virat and thanked him. The Gujarat Titans star was delighted to see Virat's Instagram story for him.

