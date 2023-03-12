Virat Kohli is one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game of cricket. He has been phenomenal ever since making his debut for India back in 2008. Having represented India in 494 games so far, the Delhi-born batter has scored over 25000 runs for India across three formats.

However, like most great players, he too has been criticized at times and his place in the team has been questioned by pundits, fans, and the media. But what separates the great players from the average ones is their ability to bounce back from tough periods. Kohli too has had his share of tough moments but he has come out of those barren runs like a true champion.

Here, we look at 3 times Virat Kohli silenced his critics in Test cricket.

#1 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 4th Test

Virat Kohli has been under a lot of pressure in recent times owing to his poor run in the longest format of the game. Prior to the ongoing 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, Kohli had last scored a Test fifty 14 months ago. His last century in the longest format came in 2019, more than three years ago. He didn't have a great run in the first three Tests either, which just made it easier for the critics to pounce on him.

However, Kohli turned it around in the 4th Test as he smashed a crucial century, his 28th in Tests. Australia made 480 in the first innings and India required someone to take responsibility and play a long inning. Kohli did that as he played a patient knock to help India take a lead. His innings has surely shut the mouths of his critics for the time being.

#2 After the 2014 England Tour

Kohli had a torrid time in the Tests during India's tour of England in 2014. In five Tests and 10 innings, he could only score 134 runs at a disturbing average of 13.50. Post the tour, many critics wanted him to be axed from the Test team and Kohli later revealed that it was the toughest phase of his career.

But Kohli came back strong as he had an unbelievable run in the four-Test series against Australia in Australia later that year. The former Indian skipper scored 692 runs at an average of 86.50, including four sensational centuries. Post that, Kohli enjoyed remarkable success over the next few years.

#3 During the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Series

While Kohli took to white-ball cricket like a fish takes to the water, his initiation into Test cricket was not as smooth as he would have liked. During the 2011-12 tour of Australia, Kohli didn't have a great start as he struggled in the opening two games. Moreover, the Aussies had absolutely thrashed the visitors because of which there was more pressure on him. There were calls for him to be dropped for the third Test in Perth but MS Dhoni persisted with Kohli.

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar I would still drop VVS & get rohit in for next test.Makes long term sense. give virat 1 more test..just to be sure he does not belong here. I would still drop VVS & get rohit in for next test.Makes long term sense. give virat 1 more test..just to be sure he does not belong here.

Kohli honored his captain's faith as he struck an important half-century in Perth. He then went on to notch his maiden Test century in the 4th and final Test in Adelaide. There was no looking back for Kohli after that as he went on a run-scoring spree.

