3 TNPL Stars who'd fit perfectly in Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2024

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is at the halfway stage, with all eight teams still jostling for places in the points table. The Dindigul Dragons are the only unbeaten team in the tournament thus far, winning all three games to sit at the top of the table.

Four-time TNPL champions and co-defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies started in riveting fashion, winning their opening two games. However, they have surprisingly tasted defeat in their last two games to find themselves in the fourth position on the points table.

The Lyca Kovai Kings and the Nellai Royal Kings have won three out of their four games are second and third in the standings, respectively.

As is usually the case, the league has seen several outstanding performances from numerous individuals while entering the business end of the season. While Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan is the leading run-scorer in the completion thus far, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy leads the wicket-takers chart.

The TNPL is also seen as a platform for the players to stake their claim for IPL selection, and various franchises have a keen eye on the star performers of the league.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently triumphed for the fifth time in their rich IPL history by defeating the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling grand finale at Ahmedabad.

Despite their title run, the squad has a few holes in their lineup to be plugged in, with the retirement of stalwart Ambati Rayudu and age and fitness issues with several other players.

Keeping that in mind, let us look at three TNPL Stars who would fit perfectly in the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2024.

#1 Baba Aparajith

28-year-old Baba Aparajith has been among the most consistent batters in domestic cricket over the past decade to go along with his uncanny off-spin bowling.

Despite being part of the CSK squad from 2013-15 and then the Rising Pune Super Giant in 2016 and 2017, the right-handed batter has not played a single game in the IPL.

The local boy from Tamil Nadu has been particularly impressive in the last two seasons of the TNPL.

In 2022, Aparajith scored 396 runs in nine matches at a spell-bounding average of 56.57 and a strike rate of 144.52. He has recreated those performances this year, averaging 53.67 at a strike of 145.04 in four games.

The batting all-rounder also has nine wickets with the ball over the last two seasons in addition to his consistent batting.

With the retiring of veteran Ambati Rayudu, Aparajith could be the ideal replacement in the middle order for CSK, with his ability to play the dual role of anchoring the innings and providing the acceleration when needed.

#2 Abhishek Tanwar

Abhishek Tanwar is another option CSK could look at, considering their fitness issues with Indian pacers like Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Choudary. Despite making his T20 debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2015-2016 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tanwar came his own over the last couple of seasons in the TNPL.

The 31-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the TNPL a year ago, with 17 scalps in nine games at an incredible average of 14.11 and an economy rate of only 7.09 runs per over.

The right-arm-medium pacer has been even better thus far this season. He has six wickets in three matches and boasts a phenomenal economy rate of under seven runs an over.

With an economy rate of under five runs per over in the powerplay and a sensational 17 wickets in the death overs at an average of 11.50 over the last two TNPL seasons, Tanwar is the complete package as a T20 pacer.

Tanwar is also a valuable lower-order ball striker, evidenced by his 155.80 strike rate in seven innings. The bowling all-rounder could help beef up CSK's Indian fast-bowling core. He could also play a similar role to that of Dwayne Bravo during the franchise's dynastic runs in the years gone by.

#3 Guruswamy Ajitesh

The latest batting sensation from the TNPL is 20-year-old Guruswamy Ajitesh from the Nellai Royal Kings. The dashing batter recently lit up the competition with his breathtaking knock of 112 off 60 deliveries against the Lyca Kovai Kings.

The right-handed batter averaged 43 at a scintillating strike rate of 243.39 in six matches last season, batting predominantly down the order. This season, the Royal Kings decided to move the talented batter up to No. 3 after the first couple of games, and the results have been blistering since.

Ajitesh is the second-leading scorer of the ongoing season with 185 runs at an average of 61.66 and a strike rate of over 160. His ability to bat up the order and play the role of the finisher gives CSK several options.

The 20-year-old youngster could be an ideal buy for the Super Kings thanks to their preference for floaters and aggressive middle-order batters.

Poll : 0 votes