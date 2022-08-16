3 top performances of Shahbaz Ahmed that make him a good replacement for Washington Sundar

India have been dealt a blow ahead of their ODI series against Zimbabwe as Washington Sundar has been ruled out. Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has received his first national call-up and will replace Sundar in the squad.

The 27-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed has made a good name for himself as a solid lower-order batter and a useful spinner in the middle phase. He plays for Bengal and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has been used as a genuine all-rounder in both these sides.

As far as his numbers are concerned, in first-class cricket, Shahbaz Ahmed has scored 1041 runs with a batting average of 41.64. He also has a very impressive bowling average of 19.47. In List A cricket, on the other hand, his batting average is 47.28 while his bowling average reads 39.20.

In the IPL, he has scored 279 runs at an average of 18.60 and a strike rate of 118.72 from 29 games. Apart from this, he has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 36.31 and an economy rate of 8.58.

In this article, we take a look at the three best performances of Shahbaz Ahmed across formats:

#3 Shahbaz Ahmed's 3 for 7 against SunRisers Hyderabad, 2021

Shahbaz is a handy bowler

On a sluggish track in Chennai, Royal Challengers Bangalore batted first but their star-studded batting order struggled to hit their stride. The pitch was a difficult one to get the timing right and led by Glenn Maxwell, RCB ended with 149 for 8 in their 20 overs.

SunRisers were on track to overhaul the target - they were placed at 115 for 2 and needed 35 off 24. Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey looked in command and this was when Shahbaz Ahmed changed the course of the match.

He first got rid of both the set batters on consecutive deliveries and then dismissed Abdul Samad in the same over to give RCB a nervy win by six runs.

#2 41 off 27 balls against Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Shahbaz can use the long handle in the death overs

On a flat Wankhede Stadium deck, Shivam Dube hit his stride as his unbeaten 95 off 46 deliveries powered the Chennai Super Kings to 216 in 20 overs. In response, RCB struggled to find any momentum and were reduced to 50 for 4 when Glenn Maxwell walked back.

This was when Shahbaz Ahmed showed his hitting credentials. He considers himself a batter who can chip in with the ball. He was the lone bright spark for RCB as he scored 41 off 27 deliveries. Although, the side lost the game, Shahbaz showcased why his presence was important for the side.

#1 116 against Madhya Pradesh, 2022

Shahbaz scored a defiant ton for Bengal

Madhya Pradesh had notched up 341 in the first innings against Bengal in the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 season. In response, Bengal were struggling at 54 for 5 when Shahbaz and Manoj Tiwary got down to business. While Tiwary is a veteran in the circuit, Shahbaz showed his mettle with an assured century.

With his left-arm spin, he adds a lot of balance to the side, but this ton against a well-rounded MP bowling side showcased his ability to not only withstand the pressure, but also thrive when the backs are against the wall.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava