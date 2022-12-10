3 underrated RCB players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a fairly settled squad ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

RCB released four players apart from trading Jason Behrendorff to the Mumbai Indians, leaving them with a largely similar core. They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022 and will want to go two steps further under Faf du Plessis.

A few names who weren't fully involved in the team's 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three RCB players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

#3 Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has made massive strides since his debut game for RCB in IPL 2021. He didn't make it to the squad for the 2022 edition before earning a lucky break as an injury replacement for Luvnith Sisodia.

Patidar had a breakthrough campaign, amassing 333 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.5 and a strike rate of 152.75. He came into his own towards the business end of the season, smashing a stellar hundred in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The 29-year-old has been prolific in domestic cricket and has made the most of his opportunities with India A. However, the fact that he is yet to make his international debut despite being in and around the ODI team has contributed to him flowing under the radar.

Patidar's spin-hitting and overall flair will be hugely important to RCB's hopes in IPL 2023.

#2 David Willey

Picked up for his base price of ₹2 crore in the IPL 2022 auction, David Willey was always going to be a backup option for RCB. He eventually managed to play four games at the start of the season, returning one wicket at an economy rate of 6.55 and scoring 18 runs.

Willey has been superbly consistent for England in white-ball cricket, though. The departure of Behrendorff and Chama Milind means that he is the only left-arm pacer on the roster, and his batting ability adds weight to the possibility of his selection.

Willey isn't going to make RCB's ideal playing XI, with Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga taking the four overseas slots. However, we've seen the impact of injuries and other enforced absences over the last IPL season, and the Englishman might be forced to play a bigger role this time around.

#1 Mahipal Lomror

RCB cried out for a spin-hitting all-rounder in their middle order last year, with the likes of Du Plessis and Kohli struggling to deal with left-arm spin and leg-spin. They even played Mahipal Lomror in seven games, with him recording 86 runs at a strike rate of 150.88.

In IPL 2023, Bangalore might trust Lomror even more as he has been decent for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and has been around the franchise for a while now. The 23-year-old's role with the ball has been reduced of late, but RCB have Shahbaz Ahmed to take up those duties.

