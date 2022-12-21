3 underrated RR players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have experienced a resurgence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) of late. Sanju Samson and Co. defied the odds to reach the final of IPL 2022, where they lost to the Gujarat Titans.

RR were carried by their main men during the 2022 campaign. While Jos Buttler plundered runs en route to the Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed the Purple Cap. Samson and the other big names came up with important contributions as well.

At the same time, a few names who weren't fully involved in the team's 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three RR players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

#3 Riyan Parag

Dishant Yagnik @Dishantyagnik77



Riyan Parag will be next big thing in T20 format for India in coming years !!

@ParagRiyan @rajasthanroyals #riyan Remember my words-:Riyan Parag will be next big thing in T20 format for India in coming years !! Remember my words-:Riyan Parag will be next big thing in T20 format for India in coming years !!@ParagRiyan @rajasthanroyals #riyan

Riyan Parag was one of the RR players who was subjected to immense criticism during IPL 2022. He amassed 183 runs at an average of 16.64 and picked up only one wicket. Several fans and pundits expressed their surprise at the Royals deciding to back the all-rounder through thick and thin.

Parag, as a result, isn't rated as highly as he once was. However, if his recent displays in domestic cricket are anything to go by, the youngster is set for a breakthrough IPL campaign.

A role higher up the order could work wonders for Parag, who's definitely one of the most talented young players in the league right now. He could be massively important to RR's chances in IPL 2023.

#2 Obed McCoy

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

RR have a lot of bases covered in the batting and spin departments, but death bowling has been a major cause for concern recently. They somehow managed in IPL 2022, with Chahal bowling a few overs at the death, but Samson would love to have someone reliable in that phase of the innings.

Obed McCoy could be RR's go-to man in IPL 2023. Trent Boult is no longer centrally contracted by New Zealand and might not be at his best. Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen are on the rise as death bowlers, but they can't be classified as dependable yet.

So RR's requirements might force them to play McCoy alongside Boult or perhaps even ahead of him. The West Indian pacer has a mean slower ball and excellent smarts, and he could be an underrated performer for the franchise in IPL 2023.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal

RR squeezed Devdutt Padikkal into the middle order for most of IPL 2022. While the southpaw played a couple of eye-catching knocks, his performances on the whole left a lot to be desired.

Padikkal produced 376 runs at an average of 22.12 and a strike rate of 122.88, with only one fifty to his name. He struggled to rotate strike effectively in the middle overs and often got stuck against spin as his displays put pressure on RR's other batters.

Padikkal came into his own towards the end of the Maharaja T20 Trophy and struck an unbeaten century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but has been laid low by injuries since. While his T20 stock has dipped significantly, he is bound to be part of RR's playing XI and will be one of their most important players.

