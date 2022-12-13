3 underrated SRH players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in a good position ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, with the biggest purse of all 10 franchises.

Having released big names like skipper Kane Williamson and batter Nicholas Pooran, Hyderabad are in a good position to acquire some good talent on December 23. Most importantly, though, they already have a solid set of players who almost make up a playing XI on their own.

A few names who weren't fully involved in the team's 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three SRH players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

#3 Rahul Tripathi

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

Yet to be capped at the international level, Rahul Tripathi has been in and around India's ODI and T20I squads without getting recognition for the same. A distinctly underrated performer in the IPL for the teams he has played for, the dynamic batter has captured audiences all over the world with his intent and commitment.

With SRH having released Williamson and Pooran, the onus will be on Tripathi to play a more significant role in the top order. He is likely to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, but is perfectly capable of slotting into the middle order and making the most of the post-powerplay overs.

A prolific season for Tripathi could be on the cards, one that could catapult him into India's playing XI in the shorter formats.

#2 Kartik Tyagi

Bangladesh U19 v India U19 - Under 19 Tri-series Final

A player who wasn't used often in IPL 2022, with some of it being due to injury, Kartik Tyagi hasn't made the next step following his superb U19 World Cup campaign for India.

SRH opted to field Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan ahead of him during the previous IPL season, but Tyagi is bound to be a bigger figure in the side during IPL 2023. While Bhuvneshwar is getting on in years, Natarajan has struggled with injuries of late and hasn't been impressive even at the domestic level.

Tyagi might not have become the world-class bowler we all know he can be, leading to him going under the radar right now. But a breakthrough campaign with SRH is entirely possible.

#1 Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa v Afghanistan - ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020

One of the best T20 bowlers in the world, Fazalhaq Farooqi hasn't been appreciated enough for his skills so far, even by his country. Afghanistan took their time to make him a regular member of the playing XI, and the pacer hasn't looked back since.

Farooqi is a useful T20 weapon. He is capable of swinging the new ball both ways and bowls at a decent clip. The left-armer is also excellent at the death, with the ability to hit yorkers and deliver deceptive slower balls.

SRH have the freedom to play an overseas fast bowler, as they did in IPL 2022 with Marco Jansen among others. Farooqi, who has grown significantly since then, might be in line to play his first full IPL season.

