3 Unsold players who could have helped SRH win the title

If SRH had signed these players, they would have won the title!

The title was so close yet so far for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL this season. The Orange Army played very well as a team and did everything possible to win the trophy but CSK's experience stopped SRH from achieving their dreams.

Not many gave them a chance this season after David Warner's suspension. Nobody expected Kane Williamson to play like a did and win the orange cap.

Here are three unsold players who could have helped them win the title:

#3 Dwayne Smith

2017 HERO Caribbean Premier League - Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Stars

It was a surprise to see no team picking Dwayne Smith in the IPL auctions. When teams were hunting for replacements as well, they ignored the explosive West Indies batsman.

SRH should have signed him instead of Alex Hales. He has enough experience in the IPL and has shown that he can deliver in the big games.

The former MI and CSK opener could have taken the pressure off Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson and helped in adding more runs on the board. He could have chipped in with a couple of quick overs as well when needed.