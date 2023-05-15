3 veteran Indian batters who have turned back the clock in IPL 2023

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen the young brigade take over, especially in the batting department.

The top 10 of the Orange Cap list features names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Others like Tilak Varma, Prabhsimran Singh and Ishan Kishan have made a mark as well.

At the same time, though, some experienced players have shown that they still belong at this level. Faf du Plessis has been a particular standout, with the 38-year-old displaying massive improvements in his game to become the highest run-scorer in the competition.

Indian batters haven't been outdone, with a few well-known names managing to defy their age with some stellar performances. Some of them have been extremely shocking, with a couple of players who hadn't set the league alight until this campaign flaunting revamped T20 batting approaches.

Here are three veteran Indian batters who have turned back the clock in IPL 2023.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan lost his place in the Indian ODI setup ahead of IPL 2023. The 50-over format was the only one he represented the Men in Blue in, but Shubman Gill's emergence as a force at the top of the order and his own issues with strike rate saw him ousted from the squad.

With his displays in the IPL, though, Dhawan has given himself an outside chance of being recalled for the 2023 World Cup. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper has amassed 356 runs in nine innings at an average of 50.86 and a strike rate of 143.54, with three 50-plus scores to his name.

Dhawan's returns have tapered off slightly in the recent past, but he has managed to play some memorable innings in difficult conditions. The opener has also tried to attack from the outset and play a positive brand of cricket, one that is more suited to modern-day T20s.

#2 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar has been one of the surprise packages of IPL 2023. He didn't have a great 2022 campaign for the Gujarat Titans (GT), but the defending champions kept him in the squad and he has duly delivered.

Shankar was in good nick during the domestic season for Tamil Nadu and he has carried that form into the IPL. In eight innings, the experienced all-rounder has tallied 234 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 163.63. He has crossed the 50-run mark twice, playing a couple of impactful cameos when his team needed him to.

Shankar's game against spin needs some work, but he's proven himself to be a valuable asset for GT. His pace-hitting and fielding have come in handy in IPL 2023, something that few would've expected the start of the competition.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

When Ajinkya Rahane was picked up for his base price by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2023 auction, it didn't seem like a great signing.

Rahane's sedate approach to the T20 format, combined with his obvious struggles against spin, suggested that he was nothing more than a backup option for the four-time champions. However, MS Dhoni has trusted the experienced batter to perform an important role at No. 3, and he has been a revelation.

Rahane has scored 282 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 169.87. He has notched up two fifties, including a spectacular 71* off just 29 balls at Eden Gardens.

The CSK batter hasn't been as impactful in the recent past, primarily because of the slowish wickets he's had to contend with. Rahane, though, has defied all expectations with his exploits for the Men in Yellow.

