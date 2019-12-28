3 veterans who might be playing their last IPL season in 2020

Dhruva P FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

2020 IPL Season is set to being in April-May

The 13th season of Indian Premier League is a few months away and the franchises have already started their preparations. The reigning champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up of 2019 season, Chennai Super Kings will start as favourites to win the 2020 edition.

The performances of the players in this season will determine their fate for a place in their respective national teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup that will commence in Australia later in the year 2020. While many youngsters will look to seize the opportunity, there are few veterans who would want to make an impact to catch the eye of the selectors. Although it would be improbable for the veterans to make the cut into the national team, they would want to make an impact in the IPL arena and leave the stage on a high. Let us look at few veterans who might be playing their last IPL season.

#3 Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga has been part of the Mumbai Indians set-up since 2009

Lasith Malinga has been undoubtedly one of the most valuable international players since his debut in the 2009 season. The right-arm fast bowler was bought by Mumbai Indians in 2009 and ever since there has been no looking back. In 11 IPL seasons, Malinga has played 122 games in which he picked up 170 wickets at an impeccable average of 19.85.

He holds the record for most number of wickets in Indian Premier League and also has 4 IPL titles under his belt - all playing for the Mumbai Indians. Despite being a regular in the playing XI, Malinga sat on the bench for the 2018 season and didn't play a game. However, the Sri Lankan fast bowler made a comeback in the 2019 season. In 12 games, the fast bowler picked up 16 wickets at an average of 27.38. With Mumbai Indians having adequate bowling bench strength and with age (36) and fitness not on his side, this season might be the last season for the veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler.

1 / 3 NEXT