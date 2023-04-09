3 ways in which CSK have improved in IPL 2023 from last year

After a disastrous campaign in IPL 2022, things are looking brighter for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if their early start in the 2023 edition is anything to go by. MS Dhoni and Co. have won two of their first three games and are placed in the top half of the points table.

A loss in the tournament opener to the Gujarat Titans (GT) was followed by a happy homecoming at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the Super Kings defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Their sweetest victory, however, came on Saturday, April 8, as they beat their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in convincing fashion by seven wickets. With their first win on the road, the four-time champions will be stoked about their chances of enjoying a good IPL 2023 campaign.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



📸: IPL



#MIvCSK #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter CSK grabs an easy win against MI in Mumbai📸: IPL CSK grabs an easy win against MI in Mumbai 🙌🏻📸: IPL#MIvCSK #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/8vfm7pp1tm

With this in mind, let's look at three things CSK have done better this season thus far, as compared to IPL 2022.

#1 CSK have fielded extremely well

IndianPremierLeague @IPL 🏻



Dwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwad combine to dismiss Tristan Stubbs 🏻 🏻



WATCH #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK Team work at its bestDwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwad combine to dismiss Tristan StubbsWATCH Team work at its best 🙌🏻Dwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwad combine to dismiss Tristan Stubbs 👌🏻👌🏻WATCH 🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK https://t.co/Jz3aqLK8yn

It's a no-brainer that the Super Kings, who slacked appallingly on the field in IPL 2022, have shown remarkable improvement on that front this season. Not only have they taken the straightforward and difficult catches coming their way, but they've also done well to stop runs on the park.

This was on display at its very best during their game against MI. Ravindra Jadeja has continued to do what he does best, while the likes of Ben Stokes, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mitchell Santner have also left their imprint. Dwaine Pretorius became the latest to join the party.

If they are to go the distance in IPL 2023, they have to live up to the early standards they have set for themselves with their fielding.

#2 Quick starts in the powerplay

CSK were notoriously slow to start with the bat in the powerplay in IPL 2022, and more often than not, they were left to play catch-up. Cut to their first three matches of IPL 2023, however, and powerplay returns of 51/2, 79/0 and 68/1 have been instrumental in setting the tone for the rest of the innings.

It's no surprise that Ruturaj Gaikwad upping his scoring rate in the powerplay has directly coincided with this. After scoring 24 off 13 in that phase against the Titans, he backed it up with 46 off 20 in the powerplay against the Lucknow Super Giants.

While he took a backseat against MI, Ajinkya Rahane blazed away despite the early wicket of Devon Conway. CSK's batting depth allows their top order to bat with more freedom, but what would please MS Dhoni and the management is that they've taken the right approach to maximize the field restrictions.

#3 The bowlers have put in a more collective effort

Pradip¶🇮🇳 @Pradip27_ Still thinking about this delivery. Still thinking about this delivery.💥 https://t.co/GEnd3TTitw

These are still early signs, but they are promising as far as CSK's inexperienced seam bowling attack is concerned. Mukesh Choudhary, their find of IPL 2022, is out with injury. Deepak Chahar limped off the field against MI with a sore hamstring and has also remained wicketless so far in IPL 2023.

Yet, the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Rajvardhan Hangargekar have stepped up to deliver the tough overs with fairly good execution so far. Pretorius did his bit against MI, while Sisanda Magala put a nervous start behind him to turn in an outstanding death-bowling display.

This collective effort will ensure that the Super Kings are held in good stead, with the more experienced spin department doing their bit and Maheesh Theekshana set to link up with the squad. As long as the lesser experienced seamers continue to deliver as a pack, CSK will feel confident about their prospects in IPL 2023.

Are CSK on the right path to make the playoffs of IPL 2023? Have your say below in the comments section!

Also read: IPL 2023: Best playing 11 of Week 1 ft. Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Poll : Should Maheesh Theekshana slot into the CSK XI directly once he's available? Yes No 0 votes