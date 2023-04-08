IPL 2023: Best playing 11 of Week 1 ft. Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2023 is off to an interesting start with the first week witnessing quite a few intriguing subplots. While the injury list, unfortunately, continues to grow, teams have found ways to make peace with it and put their best foot forward.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have not broken a sweat with two consecutive wins kickstarting their title defense. They are on four points, as are the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), even though LSG have played an extra game.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have all played two matches, with each winning one game.

Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are yet to open their accounts, although MI have played a lone game as opposed to the other two teams who have played two apiece.

With a number of individual flashes of brilliance and collective acts headlining Week 1 of IPL 2023, we pick the best playing XI from the first ten games.

Openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kyle Mayers

Surprised at all? Of course, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kyle Mayers walk in as the openers in this XI. The duo lit up the opening week of IPL 2023 with their flair and flamboyant batting in the powerplay.

With back-to-back half-centuries for the Chennai Super Kings, Gaikwad tops the scoring charts with 149 runs at a strike rate of 183.95.

Mayers also clubbed two half-centuries and tallied 139 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 187.83. The duo bring complementary skillsets and offers this XI a left-right combination.

Middle order - Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel

Virat Kohli was at his flamboyant best in RCB's IPL 2023 opener (File Image).

Virat Kohli might be opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore, but he slots in at his famed No. 3 spot in this playing XI.

He made his team's homecoming at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium a happy one courtesy of a pristine unbeaten 82 and has scored 103 runs thus far in two outings, striking at a rate of 153.73.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will lead the team as well. Samson has laid down an early marker in IPL 2023 and has looked in great touch upon return from injury, tallying 97 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 170.17.

While Mumbai Indians lost to RCB in their IPL 2023 opener, they were in the game thanks to a stunning effort by Tilak Varma, whose unbeaten 84 off 46 deliveries vaulted them to a competitive score. He also brings left-handed variety to this middle order and walks in at No. 5.

Dhruv Jurel made his debut for RR in their thriller against the Punjab Kings and nearly pulled off a stunning heist. He provided the 'impact' as the side's impact player, clubbing an unbeaten 15-ball 32 to emerge as one of the players to watch out for in the season.

All-rounders - Shardul Thakur and Rashid Khan

When the chips were down for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against RCB, Shardul Thakur stood tall.

Walking out with the score reading 89/5, 'Lord' Thakur pulverized the bowlers all around the park and raced away to a sensational 29-ball 68. He has only managed one wicket so far at an economy rate of 9.66 but should get into the competition as it rolls along.

Rashid Khan makes most playing XIs and it's no different here as well. With five wickets across two outings, he has been at his nagging best with the ball, while his unbeaten 10 on the opening night against CSK saw the Gujarat Titans through to the finish line.

Bowlers - Alzarri Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mark Wood

GT speedster Alzarri Joseph bombarded both CSK and the Delhi Capitals with his velocity and hard lengths. He snared four wickets across those two matches at an economy rate of 7.75, walking into this playing XI as an enforcer in the middle overs.

Ravi Bishnoi has been the best spinner on display in IPL 2023 with one consistent display after another. With 6 scalps at an economy rate of 6.25, he has shown just why he ought to be back on the selectors' radar for Indian honors in the shortest format.

Just ahead of Bishnoi in the wicket-taking charts is his LSG teammate Mark Wood, who blew the Capitals away with a five-for. His sheer pace was on display against CSK in Chennai and while he was expensive, he returned a three-for before flu kept him out of their next clash against SunRisers Hyderabad.

With eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.87, Wood was the bowler of the opening week of IPL 2023 with the Purple Cap sitting pretty on his head.

Varun Chakaravarthy has got off to a superb start in IPL 2023 with five wickets at a miserly economy rate of 5.34. He makes this side as the option of an impact player, with other honorable mentions such as Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Shikhar Dhawan making it in a similar capacity.

Best XI from Week 1 of IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kyle Mayers, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood.

Impact player options: Varun Chakavarthy, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.

Who else would you have in your best XI after the first week of IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

