3 reasons why KKR signing Sudip Kumar Gharami as Shreyas Iyer's replacement for IPL 2023 will be the right move

Bengal batter Sudip Kumar Gharami could join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2023, with their skipper Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of the tournament as he requires surgery on his back.

Gharami, the 23-year-old top-order batter, was part of the Bengal squad that recently contested the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra. He enjoyed a breakout domestic season in 2022-23, making his debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gharami fared well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while also piling up big runs in the Ranji Trophy.

His numbers in the T20 format aren't eye-catching per se, as an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 115.88 after five innings would indicate. Yet, he has been in a rich vein of form in the longer formats and could just infuse some freshness into KKR, who started their IPL 2023 campaign with a seven-run loss (via the DLS method) at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

It is unlikely that Gharami will be available for their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, April 6. Yet, there is a lot of sense in drafting him in as Shreyas' replacement.

Let's look at three reasons why:

#1 Gharami adds local flavor to KKR

For a considerable few seasons now, KKR haven't had a Bengal player to call upon in their ranks. As baffling as it seems given how consistent Bengal have been on the domestic circuit in recent years, Gharami could buck that trend if he is signed by the two-time IPL champions.

It would also be prudent to do so, given that the Knights play the majority of their games at Eden Gardens. He is bound to know the conditions at this venue like the back of his hand and that will always come in handy for the two-time champions.

Interestingly enough, the Knight Riders' roster for IPL 2023 doesn't really give the impression of a team constructed for Eden Gardens.

Gharami replacing Shreyas could see him bring useful insights, apart from allowing the team to call upon a player who can take to these conditions like a duck to water.

#2 KKR can develop him for the long run

Whether Gharami will walk straightaway into KKR's playing XI or not if he is signed as Shreyas' replacement is something that time will tell. However, there is no harm in giving a talented youngster like him the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world's top players in the setup.

What it also does is allow head coach Chandrakant Pandit to take him under his wings directly. KKR can always groom him for the future and develop him under their watchful eyes, possibly readying him for the big stage even faster.

The start he has made in domestic cricket is enough of an indication of promising talent and hence, must be roped into the squad immediately for IPL 2023.

#3 He brings with him the factor of the unknown

In today's era of T20 cricket, data and analytics play a massive role. There are no two ways about it and enough data that allows a team to plan against a particular player goes a long way.

Yet, it needn't quite be the same with lesser heralded players whom teams haven't seen enough of. Gharami falls into that category and that could just give KKR an edge should they replace Shreyas with him. Opposition units can't necessarily plan for him.

This would allow KKR to throw the cat among the pigeons and disrupt their opponents. It's a different story as to whether it will come off or not but it is surely worth trying, as they look to bounce back in IPL 2023.

