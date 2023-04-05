3 former RCB players who could be ideal replacements for Rajat Patidar in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been dealt a massive blow, with Rajat Patidar ruled out of the IPL 2023 season due to an Achilles heel injury. The Madhya Pradesh batter was slated to bat at No. 3 on the back of a fantastic season last year.

The right-handed batter racked up 333 runs in eight matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. He saved his best for the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), blasting the fastest century by an Indian to power his team into Qualifier 2.

Patidar has also been in scintillating form in domestic cricket, leading to a call-up to the Indian ODI setup. While he hasn't made his international debut yet, he remains one of the most consistent batters in domestic cricket today.

Royal Challengers Bangalore



We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process.



🗒️ Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury.

We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process.

The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet.

Patidar's absence is undoubtedly a huge blow that RCB will have to contend with. While they haven't named a replacement yet, there are a few options they can look at, including those who were once part of their setup.

Here, we look at three of their former players they could consider as a replacement option for IPL 2023.

#1 Luvnith Sisodia

Scouting Minds



Luvnith Sisodia - Karnataka - WK.

Age - 22



Thread. Some attacking openers to look forward to ahead of the auction.

Luvnith Sisodia - Karnataka - WK.

Age - 22

Captained Hubli, led them to playoffs. Ended KSCA Maharaja Trophy as 5th highest run-getter with 389 rns. Scored the highest no of boundaries in the tournament.

It would be a queer case of life coming full circle should Luvnith Sisodia be signed up by RCB for IPL 2023. After all, it was he for whom Patidar was drafted in as an injury replacement last year before the latter set the tournament alight.

Sisodia being released ahead of the season was a surprise, particularly given the left-handed variety he brings to the team. While his attacking batting approach is what distinctly stands out in his game, he is also a wicket-keeper and offers the team an option to that end.

Without a doubt, Sisodia comes across as the modern-day T20 match-winner who can take the game away within the blink of an eye. RCB might just want to turn towards him again, with Patidar out of IPL 2023.

#2 Sachin Baby

Another left-handed batter who can also chip in with some overs of off-spin, Sachin Baby has been a veteran in domestic cricket for Kerala. He has been associated with RCB in seasons gone by, even playing the IPL final of 2016.

While Baby returned to the team in 2021, he didn't get a game, although a window of opportunity might just open up for IPL 2023 owing to Patidar's injury. That he is a left-hander remains a big plus point, given that he can complement the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in the RCB XI.

Baby compiled 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 129.55 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23. He also backed it up with a stellar Ranji Trophy campaign, in which he scored 830 runs at an average of 83, including three hundreds.

Clearly, Baby has been in good form and RCB will do well to consider that while pondering Patidar's replacement options.

#3 Mohammed Azharuddeen

The dashing wicket-keeper batter from Kerala came into the spotlight with a breathtaking 37-ball ton against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21. RCB duly took note of his power-hitting skills and snapped him up for his base price for the 2021 season.

It was surprising that Azharuddeen didn't get to play a game and has not fetched a gig thereafter in the league. However, he takes to this format like a duck to water and is capable of chipping in with breezy knocks that can shift momentum in favor of his side.

Azharuddeen's recent form hasn't been impressive. However, he remains a good option to turn to if required, and with Patidar's absence vacating a spot in the RCB side, they could just consider him for the rest of their IPL 2023 campaign.

Who among these players do you think is the perfect fit for RCB as Rajat Patidar's replacement for IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

