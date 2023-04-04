3 things LSG need to work on after their loss to CSK in IPL 2023

After a winning start to their IPL 2023 campaign, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went down against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3.

Deciding to field first, the Super Giants were subjected to a batting masterclass by CSK, who racked up 217/7 in 20 overs.

In response, Kyle Mayers (53 off 22) got off to a belligerent start as the visitors raced away to 73/0 in 5 overs. However, a spin stifle orchestrated by Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner saw CSK derail the chase and register their first points of IPL 2023.

While it remains early days in the tournament, the Super Giants will want to fine-tune a few aspects as the competition rolls along. They next host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and will want to be at their best ahead of the contest.

On that note, we look at three things LSG need to work on following their loss at the hands of CSK in IPL 2023.

#1 Entry point of Nicholas Pooran

When LSG shelled out a fortune for Nicholas Pooran at the IPL 2023 auction, it was clearly in line with plugging the hole they had last year - the absence of a left-hander who could take down spin at will.

Yet, they've happened to delay his entry twice in two games, with Krunal Pandya shored up instead. Krunal is a left-hander himself, yet his batting numbers in the league have dwindled for a few seasons now.

When Kyle Mayers was dismissed against CSK, it was an ideal time to inject Pooran into the innings, particularly with a barrage of spin to come. With Krunal and Marcus Stoinis facing most of the deliveries right after the powerplay instead, LSG let CSK back into the game.

This is something they have to look into seriously ahead of their next match and find the right entry point for Pooran.

#2 Utilization of their all-round resources

LSG are blessed with a number of all-rounders in their squad. Yet, you get the feeling that they tread the proverbial path of 'too many cooks spoiling the broth' at times.

It's one thing to have as many options as they do and a whole other thing to know when to use them. For instance, Ravi Bishnoi was the seventh bowler to be introduced against CSK but wasn't called upon until the 10th over, even as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway tore into the rest of the LSG bowling attack.

With the odd ball holding off the surface, there was also the opportunity to try out Marcus Stoinis in between but KL Rahul did not turn to the Australian. This, along with the muddled entry points of their batters, is a reflection of a bit of clarity that has gone amiss in their ranks.

This is something they have to give some serious thought to ahead of the rest of their IPL 2023 campaign.

#3 KL Rahul's form

LSG would want skipper KL Rahul to strike form at the earliest (File image).

It's still early days in IPL 2023 and given how consistent he has been in the league over the years, it shouldn't really worry LSG. Yet, things could be slightly different this time around as far as skipper KL Rahul's returns are concerned.

For one, the badgers have been out following a poor T20 World Cup for India. Having been stripped of the vice-captaincy of the national team as well, he was recently dropped from the Test XI, even as he remains a mainstay in the ODI setup.

His 18-ball 20 didn't help his team's cause in a steep chase against CSK, notwithstanding the fact that during his stay in the middle, they were well above the eight-ball thanks to Kyle Mayers' blitz.

Having said that, for his own confidence as well as LSG's benefit in IPL 2023, Rahul getting into the runs sooner rather than later is a box they would want to see ticked off.

Should LSG make a change or two ahead of their next IPL 2023 fixture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

