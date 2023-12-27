3 ways in which Daryl Mitchell is a better fit at CSK than Ben Stokes

Ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a somewhat uncharacteristic high-profile signing, snapping up England all-rounder Ben Stokes for ₹16.25 crore.

Stokes didn't play much of a role for the Men in Yellow, who clinched a record-equaling fifth IPL title with a win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. He struggled to break into the side and then left them as the playoffs approached to focus on international commitments.

CSK understandably released Stokes, who is undergoing rehab for a persistent knee issue. Instead, they acquired New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for ₹14 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an intense bidding war.

Having replaced Stokes with Mitchell as their overseas pace-bowling all-rounder, the Super Kings will be chuffed. The Kiwi, who joins a bunch of his countrymen at the franchise, is one of the hottest players in world cricket right now. He is also an upgrade on Stokes in many ways.

Here are three ways in which Daryl Mitchell is a better fit at CSK than Ben Stokes.

#3 Daryl Mitchell rarely has fitness or availability concerns

Daryl Mitchell in action: New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's T20 Game 1

Ben Stokes is an excellent player on his day, but he has been tormented by plenty of injuries lately. His bowling has become a non-factor of late, with a dodgy knee preventing him from contributing in that department.

While Daryl Mitchell isn't much more than an occasional bowler, he provides his captains with an additional option when needed and isn't a specialist batter. More importantly, he is almost always fit, showing remarkable fitness for a 32-year-old.

English cricketers and IPL availability haven't gone hand in hand often, and Stokes is one player whose participation is always under the scanner. He has featured in less than 10 games in four of his six IPL campaigns. Mitchell, meanwhile, can always be relied upon to show up in shape.

#2 CSK needed to disturb their ideal combination to play Ben Stokes in IPL 2023

Ben Stokes didn't fit in well at CSK during IPL 2023

Stokes played just two games for CSK in IPL 2023, and it was easy to understand why. The Men in Yellow needed to use two overseas slots on frontline bowlers, apart from Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in the top order.

To acccommodate Stokes in the XI, Chennai needed to have made wholesale changes, something they were understandably hesitant to do. Ideally used at the top of the order in the shortest format, the English southpaw would've had to replace the prolific Conway.

CSK were unwilling to do that, and they tried squeezing Stokes into the middle order. But Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner, who provide additional spin options, were always going to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

It didn't pay off anyway, with Stokes managing just 15 runs in two innings and struggling to come to terms with the conditions. Even if he had played more games in the middle order, he wasn't too likely to succeed...

#1 Daryl Mitchell is a significantly better player of spin

Daryl Mitchell sweeps: India v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

CSK need their overseas players to be excellent players of spin. Not only does their home venue demand that, but two of their premier domestic batters - Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni - have become rather handicapped against that style of bowling.

That's why Conway has been such a great success at CSK. The Kiwi opener has the ability to maneuver the ball to all corners of the ground using sweeps and reverse-sweeps while also being capable of hitting down the ground.

Mitchell is a player cut from a similar cloth. He is one of the best sweepers in world cricket, and his reverse-sweep in particular is masterfully executed most of the time. The 32-year-old also has the intent and reach to dance down and loft straight, making his spin game well-rounded.

Stokes, while a quality player, doesn't boast the same qualities in T20 cricket. He is much more suited to taking on pace, and Mitchell has more weapons in his arsenal and is therefore a more well-rounded batter.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Is Mitchell an upgrade on Stokes? Yes No 0 votes