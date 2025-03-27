3 ways in which LSG can stop Travis Head from scoring big in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off in a potential high-scoring encounter in their respective second games of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on March 27. The two teams got off to contrasting starts.

While SRH steamrolled their way to another 280+ total against Rajasthan Royals (RR) en route to a 44-run win, LSG snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their opener against Delhi Capitals (DC). Heading to the SRH clash, Rishabh Pant's biggest worry will be about how to contain and ultimately dislodge the universal 'Headache' Travis Head early.

Things got ugly for LSG in their lone meeting against SRH in Hyderabad last year when the home side chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs with all 10 wickets intact. Head bulldozed his way to a 30-ball 89* in the contest and his start to the 2025 season has been no different.

The southpaw smashed 67 off 31 deliveries against the hapless RR attack, setting the tone for potentially what's to come for the rest of the season.

Yet, LSG might have a few tricks up their sleeves to stop the seemingly unstoppable Travis Head at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

On that note, here are three things skipper Pant can consider to prevent a Travis Head onslaught in the upcoming SRH-LSG clash.

#1 Personnel changes in the pace department

Can Shamar Joseph produce a repeat of Brisbane against Travis Head? [Credit: Getty]

While one game may be too early to make multiple personnel changes in the playing XI, the magnitude of Travis Head's dismissal must force LSG to think in that direction. The think tank must consider drafting West Indian quick Shamar Joseph into the lineup at all costs and hope his x-factor pays dividends.

The speedster, to his credit, has dismissed Head once already in the famous Brisbane Test last year. The Aussie dasher found Joseph's pace too hot to handle as he fell for a golden duck with his stumps uprooted.

LSG can also consider bringing in talented left-arm pacer Akash Singh to partner Joseph with the new cherry. Head has historically struggled against left-arm pacers early in his innings, with the angle getting the better of him on numerous occasions.

While such bowlers have dismissed Head six times in T20Is with his batting average against them being under 31, the trend is far more noteworthy in the IPL. Even in his incredible 2024 IPL season, Head was dismissed by left-arm pacers three times in the eight innings he encountered the bowling style. Remember Mitchell Starc cleaning Head up in the first qualifier?

Although both bowlers could get dispatched once Head is set, it is all about getting the left-hander early and the speed of Joseph and the left-arm angle of Akash could be the way to start with for LSG in the powerplay.

#2 Spin Twins to win?

Travis Head might be in for a surprise with the 'unknowns' of the LSG spin attack [Credit: Getty]

It is not commonplace for a side to open the bowling with two spinners at both ends in a T20 game. However, with Travis Head - it is a classic case of 'Get him early or you don't get him'.

With this knowledge, LSG will be tempted to open with the relatively unknown commodities of Digvesh Rathi and Manimaran Siddharth. The duo are each coming off picking up two wickets in the side's opening game against DC and will have nothing to lose against someone of Head's stature.

Yet, looking at it the other way around, two relative rookies bowling to him might play on Head's ego, resulting in a rush of blood. The Aussie undeniably prefers pace on the ball early and the leg-spinning guile of Rathi could come off as a surprise to him.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is not the typical left-arm spinner that left-handed batters can line up. His additional pace and skid off the surface could lead to Head taking him on because of the angle of delivery and perishing with a mistimed stroke.

#3 Clearly laid out bowling tactics

LSG should have a close look at Tushar Deshpande's line and length to Travis Head on Sunday. [Credit: Getty]

Most teams and bowlers play the name in front of them and seemingly lose the plot instead of following a clearly laid out gameplan. By now, it is common knowledge that Travis Head enjoys width, especially when it is on the shorter side.

Hence, LSG pacers must take a leaf out of Tushar Deshpande's book from how he dismissed the southpaw in SRH's tournament opener. While the short-ball strategy can be attempted early on, there has to be a steady diet of cramping Head up for room or bowling full deliveries on off-stump to ensure he is kept quiet.

The Australian's reputation has reached a stage now, especially in matches in Hyderabad, where two or three dot balls could be sufficient for a pre-meditated false stroke to follow. If the search to dismiss Head doesn't work in the first two overs, LSG pacers must stick to the above-mentioned line and length ball after ball and hope to play on the Aussie opener's patience to ultimately see his back.

