3 most wholesome Ravindra Jadeja-MS Dhoni moments

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have been teammates ever since the all-rounder made his India debut in 2009. The duo represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) together between 2012 and 2015 and then again from 2018 following CSK's two-year ban from the Indian Premier League (IPL) until now.

There were rumors that Jadeja will be released by the franchise due to a reported rift between the player and the team management. The left-arm spinner stepped down as captain after a disastrous start to the 2022 season and Dhoni took over the reins.

He was then ruled out of the remainder of the 2022 edition of the tournament due to a rib injury. Rumors of a rift gained pace, and it seemed the association would come to an end. However, CSK retained Jadeja ahead of the mini-auction, putting an end to all rumors.

The Indian all-rounder put up a social media post after the retention list was released, with the caption:

"Everything is fine #RESTART."

The post was accompanied by an image of Jadeja bowing down to Dhoni.

Including the aforementioned heartwarming moment between the two CSK legends, here are three of Dhoni-Jadeja's best moments.

#3 When skipper Jadeja bowed down to finisher Dhoni

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



What a finish!



#TATAIPL #MIvCSK Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home.What a finish! Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home. What a finish! #TATAIPL #MIvCSK https://t.co/oAFOOi5uyJ

In a bottom-of-the-table IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK, Dhoni brought out his finishing powers to chase down 16 off the last four deliveries.

Needing 156 to win, CSK were reeling at 102-5 in the 15th over when Dhoni walked in. They were reduced to 106-6 in the next over and then to 139-7 on the first ball of the 20th over.

But the wicketkeeper-batter kept calm and scored 16 off the final four balls to take CSK home, which prompted then-captain Jadeja to bow down to him.

#2 When Jadeja fell down after hitting a six

Image Courtesy: Hindustan Times

Another heartwarming incident between the duo took place when the all-rounder hit Ben Stokes for a six during an IPL match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2019.

ROMALI ROSALIN PATRA @Romali_Rosalin @ESPNcricinfo @imjadeja

IPL 2019, Match 25 played between CSK & RR.

That falling down SIX from Sir Jadeja was arguably one of the craziest shots that you will ever get to see again. Even

@IPL IPL 2019, Match 25 played between CSK & RR.That falling down SIX from Sir Jadeja was arguably one of the craziest shots that you will ever get to see again. Even @benstokes38 , the bowler, fell over after delivering the ball. That moment was ridiculously insane. @ESPNcricinfo @imjadeja IPL 2019, Match 25 played between CSK & RR.That falling down SIX from Sir Jadeja was arguably one of the craziest shots that you will ever get to see again. Even @benstokes38 , the bowler, fell over after delivering the ball. That moment was ridiculously insane.@IPL https://t.co/1gzsyTeC4S

Jadeja couldn't maintain his balance and fell flat after dispatching the ball. Dhoni light-heartedly celebrated in a unique way.

The six had brought the equation down to 12 needed off five deliveries in the match and CSK eventually won.

#1 When Dhoni scared Jadeja

The duo shared a laugh after the incident (Image courtesy: IPL)

During a 2018 IPL match between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shikhar Dhawan played Harbhajan Singh's delivery towards the empty mid-wicket region.

Both Dhoni and Jadeja, from forward square leg, ran to collect the ball. The former got there first and scared the all-rounder by imitating a ball throw towards him.

You can watch the full video here.

Poll : 0 votes