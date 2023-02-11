3 wicket-keepers who will play as finishers for their IPL teams

The Tata IPL is just a few months away and there is excitement in the air as top players from around the world are set to compete in the most expensive T20 league. With the conclusion of the IPL Auction in December 2022, all teams host a plethora of talent in their teams that promise to make this edition a nail-biting one.

Over the years, IPL has witnessed some of the best keeper-batsmen in the history of the game, ply their trade in India. Some of the biggest names include A.B. de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, Kumar Sangakkara, M.S. Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, and Jos Butler have left their mark in the Indian Premier League.

While some old names like M.S. Dhoni will continue to feature in this edition of the competition, as always this season will witness the emergence of fresh talent who will want to establish themselves as some of the top names in the competition.

On that note, let’s discuss three wicket-keepers who will be playing as finishers for their side.

#1 M.S. Dhoni

He is by far one of the greatest wicket-keepers and finishers in the league's history. M.S. Dhoni is one of the few cricketers to have featured in all editions of the Indian Premier League.

Over the years, Dhoni has delivered tons of memorable performances, both with the gloves and with the bat, and he will be hoping to replicate his magic for perhaps the final time.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Coming into IPL 2022, most people had written off Dinesh Karthik. Picked by the RCB as a replacement for the legendary A.B. de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik wrote yet another fairytale chapter in his career, spanning more than 18 years.

With his exceptional performances with the bat, Dinesh Karthik won several games for the franchise, thereby making up for the absence of the South African great. Due to his exploits for RCB last season, Karthik made an unexpected comeback to the Indian side at the age of 37.

Dinesh Karthik will look to end his franchise's 15-year-long wait for an elusive IPL trophy, by replicating his last season's form.

#3 Nicholas Pooran

One of the most expensive buys in the auction for the second consecutive year, Nicholas Pooran was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping ₹16 crores. A gifted stroke-maker, Nicholas Pooran is amongst the finest T20 players in the world. However, in the last two seasons of the IPL, Pooran has failed to do justice to his immense potential. Yet, recently he has been in tremendous form and will be looking to replicate it when he lands in India this summer.

On that note, we conclude our article on three wicket-keepers who will play the role of a finisher in thea IPL 2023. Can you think of any other such players? Let us know in the comments section below.

