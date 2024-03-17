Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have put together a credible squad, comprising experienced players and talented youngsters for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The last season saw CSK secure eight victories in 14 league stage games, finishing second on the points table. Then, they overcame the challenge of Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and Final to lift their fifth IPL title.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, CSK released eight players, including Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson. They made good use of the money to secure the services of Daryl Mitchell, Shardul Thakur and Rachin Ravindra on D-Day. Other acquisitions by the team were Mustafizur Rahman, Sameer Rizvi and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Although CSK will likely miss the services of Devon Conway in the 2024 season, their batting department has the presence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube. Moreover, they have proven all-rounders like Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the bowling unit, the Chennai-based franchise has the experience of Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner and Thakur.

On that note, let's look at the young bowling prospects of CSK for the IPL 2024 season.

#1 Mukesh Choudhary

The 2022 season was an unforgettable one for CSK, as they finished in the ninth position with only four victories in 14 games. However, there was one bright spot for them in the form of Mukesh Choudhary.

In the 2021-22 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Choudhary emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Maharashtra with 10 scalps in five games. As a result, he was picked by CSK in the IPL 2022 auction.

Due to an injury to Deepak Chahar, the left-arm pacer found a place in the playing XI. In 13 games, Choudhary picked up 16 wickets, with the best figures of 4/46 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Throughout the 2022 season, he displayed his ability to secure breakthroughs with the new ball. He was expected to fire in unison with Deepak Chahar in the 2023 season, but a back injury forced him to miss the tournament. With a fresh mindset, Choudhary will look to do well in the upcoming season.

#2 Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana, who has a low and slinging action, similar to Lasith Malinga, will be a key player for the Chennai Super Kings. The talented pacer was roped in by the franchise as a replacement for Adam Milne ahead of the 2022 season. He could only feature in two games, picking up as many wickets.

However, the 2023 season saw Pathirana playing all 14 games and securing 19 wickets. He was Dhoni's go-to man in crunch situations due to his ability to churn out perfect yorkers and deceive batters through his slower deliveries in the death overs.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the youngster has been in imperious form, picking up 11 wickets in his last five T20Is against teams like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It will be interesting to see if he can continue the same form in the IPL as well.

#3 Tushar Deshpande

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande made his IPL debut in the 2020 season for the Delhi Capitals. However, he could only take three wickets in five appearances at an economy of 11.29 and was soon released.

In the IPL 2022 auction, Super Kings bought him and gave him an opportunity in two games, where he managed a solitary wicket. Deshpande's moment of glory came in the 2023 season when MS Dhoni trusted him from the first game.

Initially, the Mumbai-born bowler was hammered all around the park and faced criticism from the cricket community. Nevertheless, he made a strong comeback to finish as the leading wicket-taker for CSK with 21 scalps in 16 games and playing an important role in CSK's title run.

Moreover, after also proving himself with the bat in the recent Ranji Trophy season, Deshpande will be a key player for the franchise in the IPL 2024.