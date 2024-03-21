3 young GT bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2024 ft. Sushant Mishra

Having already made a name for themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Gujarat Titans (GT) would be hoping to start a new chapter under the leadership of Shubman Gill. Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, GT won the championship in 2022 and finished as runner-up in the 2023 edition.

While the core of the team remains intact, former captain Hardik Pandya, who instilled self-belief in the newly formed team, decided to part ways with the franchise and rejoined Mumbai Indians to eventually be named the new captain there.

Gujarat would be hoping for Gill to handle the team well and create a positive environment for the team. GT head coach Ashish Nehra felt that he could have stopped Hardik but he didn't ponder with him to change his decision as the franchise he was going back to was where he played the majority of his IPL career.

The likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rashid Khan, and Rahul Tewatia make up the core of the Titans (GT) while they have also got some young and exciting prospects.

Having said that, let us have a look at three young GT bowlers to watch out for in the 2024 edition.

# 3. Manav Suthar

The left-arm orthodox spinner, Manav Suthar was bought by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for a price of Rs 20 lakhs. The wily customer, who made an impression for himself during the Emerging Asia Cup in 2023, has finally found a place in the biggest T20 league in the world.

Suthar sounds confident about the big stage and he is excited to showcase his skill set to the world. Manav's efforts have been noticed by the selection panel and the Indian team management, and he has already been a part of the India A squad.

The 2022-23 domestic season proved to be fruitful for the youngster, which pushed him up in the pecking order. He also bagged 39 wickets in the previous domestic season for Rajasthan. The tweaker will be eager to prove his mettle if he does get a chance in GT's playing XI.

# 2. Darshan Nalkande

Nalkande has been on the circuit for almost six years and has evolved into a fine white ball bowler. The nippy customer can consistently hit the right areas and can also nip the ball both ways. He has a good range of slow deliveries up his sleeve and has already made his mark in the T20 format.

Punjab Kings bought him ahead of the 2019 IPL but he didn't play any games for the franchise. Having made his T20 debut for Vidarbha in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali season, Nalkande's impressive performances on the domestic circuit made the Gujarat Titans rope him ahead of the 2022 season.

He has played 3 IPL matches so far for GT, bagging 3 wickets in the process. Overall, in 42 T20s under his belt, Nalkande has bagged 65 wickets at an average of 17.52. Nalkande is also a powerful striker of the ball and can contribute with the bat.

# 1. Sushant Mishra

The left-arm medium pacer made a name for himself during the U-19 World Cup in 2020, where India lost to Bangladesh in the final. However, it was his ability to generate pace off the deck and consistently nail the yorkers that made him a prospect for the future.

Despite all his talent and skills, Sushant is yet to realise his potential at the highest level. Having made a name for himself in age-group cricket, the transition to senior level hasn't been easy for Sushant. Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Sushant as a replacement for Saurabh Dubey in 2022.

He was bought for a jaw-dropping Rs 2.2 crores by GT and was involved in a fierce bidding war with the Mumbai Indians. GT might have seen something really special in him to have invested in the 23-year-old. A good season with the former champions can certainly go a long way to securing his career.