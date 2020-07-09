3 young Indian batsmen who can become the next Rohit Sharma

Although Rohit Sharma is at the top of his game, he is 33 years old. It might be time for India to start looking for replacements.

These three batsmen could shine at the top of the order for India in the years to come.

Rohit Sharma is a modern-day batting great

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has broken almost all records since moving up to the top of the order ahead of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He boasts of the highest average as an ODI opener with 58.11, almost ten points above Hashim Amla in second place.

The Hitman has scored 3 double centuries in ODIs as well and although he hasn't yet established himself in the Test team, he seems to be coming to terms with the longest format of the game gradually. After forming a formidable opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan for many years, a drop in the form of the southpaw has opened up opportunities for the likes of KL Rahul.

Replacing Rohit Sharma will be incredibly difficult

Only 3 Indian Batsman get Man of the Match award in all 4 SENA countries in ODI Cricket:



✅ Kapil Dev

✅ Sachin Tendulkar

✅ Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 has total 9 MoM Award in S.E.N.A. Countries behind Sachin & Sourav.



5 - ENG

2 - AUS

1 - SA / NZ



G.O.A.T. 🐐#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Tm3mzdd1Ya — 𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚™ (@Ro45FC_) June 29, 2020

However, it is time for the Indian cricket team to start looking for adequate replacements for the Mumbai Indians captain, who offers a lot to any team he is part of as a leader as well.

While replacing him won't be easy, we take a look at 3 young Indian batsmen who could take up the opener's role for the Indian team, and have similar success to that of Rohit Sharma.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw could replace Rohit Sharma at the top of the order

The young Mumbai batsman seems to be a combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag visually, but reports of a poor attitude have tarnished his reputation already. Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut in 2018 and scored a fluent century, sparking hope that he could be the answer to India's opening woes in Tests.

However, an injury that ruled him out of the tour to Australia and a doping ban meant that he had to wait till February 2020 to feature again in Tests. He struggled in the pacer-friendly conditions in New Zealand, but Shaw is definitely here to stay.

The 20-year-old has played only 3 Tests and 3 ODIs so far, but he should be given an extended run at the earliest, owing to his strokeplay and leadership skills (he led India to the 2018 U-19 World Cup trophy). We could see Prithvi Shaw take over from Rohit Sharma as the main man for India at the opening slot in the near future.

