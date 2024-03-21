3 young RR bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2024 ft. Nandre Burger

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have one of the best bowling attacks in IPL 2024. The inaugural champions retained the likes of Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, and Prasidh Krishna in their squad ahead of the mini auction.

Unfortunately for RR, Adam Zampa has opted out of the competition, while Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out due to injury. Still, Rajasthan have a great bowling attack.

The team also has some young names in their bowling department for IPL 2024. Here's a look at the top three young RR bowlers to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season.

#1 Nandre Burger joined RR ahead of IPL 2024

South African left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger was one of the new players signed by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2024 Auction. Burger impressed the fans with his performances during the home series against India in the 2023/24 season.

Shedding some light on his numbers in international cricket thus far, Burger has accounted for 11 wickets in two Tests, five wickets in three ODIs and one wicket in the solitary T20I that he has played for South Africa.

Besides, Burger has played a total of 57 matches in his T20 career, scalping 66 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. The left-arm fast bowler has represented Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League and Joburg Super Kings in SA20.

RR have probably signed him as a backup option for Trent Boult. It will be interesting to see if Burger gets an opportunity to showcase his talent in IPL 2024.

#2 Kuldeep Sen

Kuldeep Sen earned his maiden Indian call-up after his fantastic performances for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. RR have continued to back him despite his recent injury problems.

Sen can hit the 140 kmph mark consistently on the speedometer. In his T20 career so far, the right-arm pacer has bagged 26 wickets in 36 matches. His economy rate is 8.8 runs per over.

Although Sen's numbers are not extraordinary, Rajasthan Royals know about his talent well. If given enough opportunities to prove himself, Sen can emerge as a game-changer for the Royals in IPL 2024.

#3 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan moved from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals during the trade window. Khan was one of the top wicket-takers for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021. His brilliant performance for DC helped him secure a whopping ₹10 crore deal from LSG at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

After representing LSG in two seasons, Khan has moved to RR now. The right-arm pacer is known for his wicket-taking abilities. He has regularly featured in India's white-ball squads over the last two years.

Khan has taken nine wickets in eight ODIs for India. In the T20I format, he has picked up 19 wickets in 19 innings, including a four-wicket haul against South Africa in 2022.

Rajasthan fans will expect magical spells from Khan during the IPL 2024 season. The Royals will start their campaign against Khan's former franchise Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday afternoon in Jaipur.

