IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game-changers for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
243   //    15 Mar 2019, 13:02 IST

SRH are one of the best teams this season
SRH are one of the best teams this season

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of the newer teams in the IPL, having made their debut in Pepsi IPL 2013. They don't have the star value of teams like CSK or RCB, but they have always managed to build a strong team and have always posed a title threat.

The Orange Army are known for turning talented players into stars, and have made it a point to promote youngsters in their team.

Replacing the Deccan Chargers, the Sunrisers have always had great crowd support at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. David Warner is a crowd favorite too, and the Aussie is at his best at their home ground averaging more than 60.

The Sunrisers were without their talisman last season yet they managed to make it to the playoffs due to Kane Williamson's terrific batting and captaincy coupled with the side's tremendous bowling throughout the season.

There haven't been too many changes to their squad this year, but the ones made have been good ones. They have signed Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha, and traded Shikhar Dhawan in return for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

Here, let's take a look at 3 youngsters who could be game-changers for SRH in IPL 2019.

#3 Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma made a name for himself with his breathtaking hitting in the couple of games he featured in towards the end of last season, playing for the Delhi Capitals. He scored 63 runs in 2 matches averaging 63 with a strike-rate of 190.90, and showed the world how clean a striker of the ball he is.

An U-19 prodigy, Abhishek led India U-19 to the U-19 Asia Cup and was an integral part of the U-19 World Cup victory too.

The 18-year-old, who's also a very accurate left-arm spinner, was traded to SRH along with a couple of other players in return for Dhawan. SRH had a lot of good all-rounders last season but they failed to deliver, and the young Abhishek will be a welcome change for them.

He can do what Yusuf Pathan and Deepak Hooda couldn't do, and if combined with Vijay Shankar, can increase the stability and prowess of the SRH middle order.

